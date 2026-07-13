Hours After These Pix, Lindsey Graham Was Dead

On Friday, July 10, 2026, a day after his 71st birthday, United States Senator Lindsey Graham was in Kyiv.

The senator was a vocal supporter of Israel and Ukraine and his visit to Kyiv was to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and brief the media about Russia's losing war in Ukraine.

Hours later, emergency services were summoned to the senator's Washington, DC home after he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to hospital, but to no avail. President Donald J Trump ordered flags at half mast in memory of the senator, one of POTUS' primary supporters in Congress.

IMAGE:vSenator Lindsey Graham speaks to the media after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, July 10, 2026, here and below. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Key Points Lindsey Graham met Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv as Ukraine scored successes against Russia on the battlefront.

The visit underscored continued engagement between senior American lawmakers and the Ukrainian leadership during the prolonged conflict.

Hours after Graham's visit to the Ukrainian capital, the senator passed away of a cardiac arrest.

Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomes Senator Lindsey Graham in Kyiv, July 10, 2026. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff