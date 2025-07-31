Hours after India tariffs, Trump announces oil deal with Pakistan

United States President Donald Trump said that Pakistan might sell oil to India 'some day' after announcing that Washington has concluded a deal with Islamabad under which they will work together to develop the South Asian country's oil reserves.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump during an event at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 30, 2025. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

'We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves. We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership. Who knows, maybe they'll be selling Oil to India some day!' Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday.

Trump's post came hours after he announced a 25 per cent tariff on India and an additional penalty for India's purchases of Russian military equipment and energy.

Trump said the White House has been 'very busy' working on trade deals, and he will be meeting with the South Korean trade delegation.

'Likewise, other Countries are making offers for a Tariff reduction. All of this will help reduce our Trade Deficit in a very major way. A full report will be released at the appropriate time,' he said.