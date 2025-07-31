HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Hours after India tariffs, Trump announces oil deal with Pakistan

Hours after India tariffs, Trump announces oil deal with Pakistan

By Yoshita Singh
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 31, 2025 09:07 IST

x

United States President Donald Trump said that Pakistan might sell oil to India 'some day' after announcing that Washington has concluded a deal with Islamabad under which they will work together to develop the South Asian country's oil reserves.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump during an event at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 30, 2025. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

'We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves. We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership. Who knows, maybe they'll be selling Oil to India some day!' Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday.

Trump's post came hours after he announced a 25 per cent tariff on India and an additional penalty for India's purchases of Russian military equipment and energy.

 

Trump said the White House has been 'very busy' working on trade deals, and he will be meeting with the South Korean trade delegation.

'Likewise, other Countries are making offers for a Tariff reduction. All of this will help reduce our Trade Deficit in a very major way. A full report will be released at the appropriate time,' he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

I averted 6 wars: Trump repeats India-Pak conflict claim
I averted 6 wars: Trump repeats India-Pak conflict claim
'Trump frustrated with India trade talks, feels...'
'Trump frustrated with India trade talks, feels...'
Why India Should Not Worry About Trump
Why India Should Not Worry About Trump
Trump didn't call PM during Op Sindoor: Jaishankar in LS
Trump didn't call PM during Op Sindoor: Jaishankar in LS
Why is PM not denying Trump's claims? Rahul doubles down
Why is PM not denying Trump's claims? Rahul doubles down

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kachori Kraze: Sweet to Spicy, Must-Try Recipes

webstory image 2

What You Can & Can't Carry On A Plane

webstory image 3

iQOO Z10R 5G Launches With 50MP Camera Under ₹20K

VIDEOS

WATCH: Shubman Gill responds to heated exchange between Gambhir and Pitch Curator Lee Fortis12:32

WATCH: Shubman Gill responds to heated exchange between...

'Were you sleeping in history class'- Jaishankar's 'China guru' dig at Rahul11:17

'Were you sleeping in history class'- Jaishankar's 'China...

30-year-old woman, Al Qaeda terror module head, arrested from Bengaluru5:12

30-year-old woman, Al Qaeda terror module head, arrested...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD