Hotel Shooting: Lease Dispute Suspected

Police recovered the suspected weapon, a licensed .32-calibre pistol, and launched a detailed investigation into the circumstances leading to the shooting.

IMAGE: The scene outside Hotel Bilas Inn. Photograph: ANI

Five people were killed and another injured after a shooting at a hotel in Guwahati on Monday night, with police arresting the accused within an hour of the incident.

The firing took place at Hotel Bilas Inn in the city's Bora Service area at around 9 pm, triggering a major police operation.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta said six people sustained gunshot injuries, of whom five later succumbed. The injured person is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Key Points Police arrested accused Ghanakanta Gogoi within an hour of the incident.

Preliminary investigations suggest a dispute over the hotel's lease agreement triggered the shooting.

Four of the deceased belonged to the same family while the fifth victim was from their village.

Lease dispute suspected

Preliminary investigations suggest that the shooting stemmed from a dispute over the lease agreement of the hotel, police said.

The accused, identified as Ghanakanta Gogoi, had taken the property on lease.

The dispute reportedly involved the hotel owners and the leaseholder.

"The accused Ghanakanta Gogoi has been apprehended. We suspect the incident stemmed from a dispute between the hotel owners and Gogoi over a lease agreement," Police Commissioner Mahanta said.

Police recovered the suspected weapon, a licensed .32-calibre pistol, and launched a detailed investigation into the circumstances leading to the shooting.

Four victims from the same family

According to the police commissioner, four of the five deceased belonged to the same family, while the fifth victim was from their village. The injured person also belonged to the same village.

The victims were associated with the hotel owners' side, police said.

Their bodies were sent to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

The police commissioner said the accused was arrested within an hour of the incident.

Interrogation was underway, and investigators were examining the evidence to establish the sequence of events.

Police said the investigation was at a preliminary stage and that further details would emerge as the inquiry progressed.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff