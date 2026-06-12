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Home  » News » Delhi Hotel Receptionist Held For Stealing Guest's Phone, Rs 1.1 Lakh Fraud

Delhi Hotel Receptionist Held For Stealing Guest's Phone, Rs 1.1 Lakh Fraud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 12, 2026 15:33 IST

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Delhi Police have apprehended a hotel receptionist for allegedly stealing a guest's mobile phone and orchestrating a significant Rs 1.10 lakh fraudulent transfer through IMPS transactions, highlighting the growing threat of digital financial crime.

Key Points

  • A 20-year-old hotel receptionist, Bawanpreet Singh, was arrested in Delhi for mobile banking fraud.
  • He allegedly stole a guest's mobile phone and transferred Rs 1.10 lakh from the victim's bank account via IMPS.
  • Police recovered the stolen mobile phone and froze Rs 1 lakh in the accused's bank account.
  • The fraud occurred while the victim was asleep, with the accused accessing banking apps on the stolen device.

A 20-year-old hotel receptionist has been arrested for allegedly stealing a guest's mobile phone and fraudulently transferring Rs 1.10 lakh from his bank account through IMPS transactions here, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Bawanpreet Singh, a resident of Mohali in Punjab. Police have also recovered the stolen mobile phone and frozen Rs 1 lakh in the accused's bank account.

How The Fraud Unfolded

A case was registered after a complainant reported the theft of his mobile phone and an unauthorised transfer of Rs 1.10 lakh from his bank account through IMPS transactions. During the investigation, police found that the accused was working as a receptionist at a hotel in Rohini. He allegedly stole the complainant's mobile phone while the latter was asleep and used the device to gain access to banking applications linked to the victim's account. The accused then allegedly transferred Rs 1.10 lakh to his own bank account through multiple IMPS transactions, police said.

 

Police tracked the accused to Mahipalpur in southwest Delhi, where he was arrested, they said. During interrogation and subsequent searches, police recovered the stolen mobile phone from his possession. An amount of Rs 1 lakh was also frozen in the accused's bank account, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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