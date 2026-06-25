Hosting wife's birthday party on bridge lands couple in trouble

A lavish midnight birthday celebration on Guwahati's Kumar Bhaskar Varma Bridge has landed a city businessman, his wife, and several others in legal trouble, with 14 detained and four luxury vehicles seized, following viral videos prompting a police investigation into alleged public safety violations.

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Key Points Businessman Gautam Baruah, his wife Karabi Baruah, and 12 others were detained for a midnight birthday celebration on Guwahati's Kumar Bhaskar Varma Bridge.

Four luxury vehicles, including a Land Rover Defender and a Mercedes-Benz, were seized by the police in connection with the incident.

A case has been registered under Sections 125, 270, and 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for endangering life, public nuisance, and obstruction.

Viral videos of the lavish celebration, featuring a decorated cake-cutting area and balloons, sparked widespread public criticism.

The police are investigating whether traffic movement was obstructed and if the gathering posed a risk to public safety, urging citizens against using public infrastructure for private festivities.

A lavish midnight birthday celebration on Guwahati's Kumar Bhaskar Varma Bridge has landed a city businessman, his wife and several others in legal trouble after videos of the event went viral on social media, prompting the police to launch an investigation.

The Bharalumukh police have detained 14 people, including businessman Gautam Baruah and his wife Karabi Baruah, and seized four vehicles allegedly used during the celebration, which the police say violated traffic and public safety norms.

Legal Action and Investigation Details

A case (No. 79/2026) has been registered under Sections 125 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 270 (public nuisance) and 285 (danger or obstruction in a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the police, the celebration took place around 12.30 am on the intervening night of June 21 and 22 on the bridge linking Guwahati with North Guwahati. The incident remained unnoticed until the evening of June 22, when videos of the celebration surfaced on social media and quickly went viral.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi Borah said investigators verified the footage, traced the registration numbers of the vehicles seen in the videos and identified their owners. The police said Gautam Baruah had allegedly organised the event to celebrate his wife Karabi Baruah's birthday.

Public Outcry and Police Response

The viral videos showed a section of the bridge transformed into a party venue, complete with a decorated cake-cutting area, balloons, a red carpet and other decorative arrangements. The visuals triggered widespread criticism online, with many questioning how a public bridge could be used for a private celebration and whether it endangered motorists and other road users.

The police said they had no prior information about the gathering.

"When questioned, the organisers claimed they were present there for only five minutes. Whether that is true or not is part of the investigation. We are also examining whether the celebration was pre-planned or impromptu," Borah said.

Vehicles Seized and Future Action

As part of the probe, the police seized four vehicles allegedly used during the celebration -- a Land Rover Defender, a Mercedes-Benz, a Mahindra Scorpio and a Honda City. The investigators are also examining whether traffic movement was obstructed and if the gathering posed a risk to public safety.

The police said further legal action will depend on the outcome of the investigation.

"We will take action as per procedure," Borah said, while urging citizens not to use public infrastructure for activities that inconvenience others or compromise public safety.

What began as an extravagant birthday surprise has now turned into a police case, with the viral celebration serving as a reminder that public roads and bridges are not venues for private festivities.