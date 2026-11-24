A family dispute in Hoshiarpur escalated tragically when a son-in-law allegedly ran over and killed his 85-year-old mother-in-law and severely injured a neighbour with a tempo traveller.

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Key Points An 85-year-old woman, Harbhajan Kaur, was killed and her 55-year-old neighbour, Jasvir Singh, suffered leg amputation in Hoshiarpur on Monday evening.

The incident occurred when Kaur's son-in-law, Baljit Singh, allegedly ran them over with a tempo traveller outside Jasvir Singh's house.

Police stated the motive was a domestic dispute between Baljit Singh and his wife, who had been living at her parental home for four to five months.

An FIR has been registered against Baljit Singh under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Tuesday, and raids are underway to apprehend him.

An 85-year-old woman was killed and a man's leg had to be amputated after her son-in-law ran them over with a tempo traveller over a family dispute here, police said on Tuesday.

Tragic Incident Unfolds In New Deep Nagar

The deceased was identified as Harbhajan Kaur and the injured man was her neighbour Jasvir Singh alias Kakka Gujjar, aged around 55 years. Both were residents of New Deep Nagar in Hoshiarpur, police said.

The incident took place on Monday evening when Kaur was standing outside Jasvir Singh's house. Her son-in-law Baljit Singh, a resident of Bagowal village, arrived in a tempo traveller and allegedly rammed the vehicle into the two before fleeing the scene, police said.

Family members rushed both injured persons to a private hospital in Hoshiarpur, where doctors amputated one of Jasvir Singh's legs due to the severity of his injuries.

They were then referred to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana, where Kaur succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

According to police, Baljit Singh and his wife had been embroiled in a domestic dispute. Four to five months ago, she left her in-laws' residence and had been staying at her parental home ever since.

Station House Officer of Industrial Focal Point Purhiran police station, Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar, said an FIR was registered against Baljit Singh under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Tuesday.

Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused, who is absconding. Further investigation is underway, he said.