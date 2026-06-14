Inmate's Viral Video From Hoshiarpur Jail Triggers Political Outcry

A viral video from Hoshiarpur Central Jail, showing an inmate alleging harassment and demanding money from staff, has prompted an official inquiry and ignited a political storm in Punjab.

Key Points A purported video of Hoshiarpur Central Jail inmate Manpreet Singh alleging harassment and money demands by jail staff went viral on social media.

Manpreet Singh, lodged in jail for an extortion case, appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for prisoner reform and improved conditions.

Hoshiarpur Central Jail authorities have initiated an inquiry into the viral video and the serious allegations made by the inmate.

The incident has triggered a political controversy, with opposition leaders criticising the Punjab government and questioning the functioning and security of the jail department.

A purported video showing an inmate lodged in Hoshiarpur Central Jail went viral on social media, following which the jail authorities initiated an inquiry into the matter.

In the video, inmate Manpreet Singh levelled serious allegations against jail staff, alleging harassment and demand for money. Manpreet Singh alias Manna, a resident of Talwandi Sabo, is lodged in the jail in an extortion case. Appealing to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Manpreet in the video said that proper arrangements should be made for the reform of prisoners and they should be given an opportunity to improve their lives. He also expressed dissatisfaction over the alleged conditions inside the jail.

Jail Authorities Launch Inquiry

Hoshiarpur Central Jail Superintendent Satnam Singh said that an inquiry into the viral video has been initiated. He said further action would be taken after the investigation.

Political Fallout And Opposition Criticism

The issue triggered a political row with opposition leaders targeting the Punjab government over the incident. Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring questioned the functioning of the jail department. "Now it is live from Hoshiarpur Jail. The question is simple: Who is the Jail Minister? If such incidents are happening inside Punjab's jails, who will take responsibility? For years, the AAP government has claimed to have transformed law and order, yet videos and reports continue to expose the reality on the ground. Punjab deserves answers, not excuses. Mr. Bhagwant Mann, how many more incidents will it take before accountability is fixed," Warring asked in a post on X.

Shiromani Akali Dal, Hoshiarpur constituency in-charge, Sanjiv Talwar also attacked the government over the incident and asked how a person lodged in a highly secured jail was able to share his views online.