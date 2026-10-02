Bhupinder Hooda Accuses BJP Of Ruining Haryana

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda sharply criticises the BJP government, alleging a severe decline in the state's development, economic condition, and law and order, making it number one in drugs, corruption, and crime.

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Key Points Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda asserts Haryana has declined under BJP rule, now leading in drugs, corruption, and crime.

Hooda claims the BJP government has failed to make public interest decisions and worsened Haryana's economic standing.

He highlights a central government report describing Haryana as unsafe, with 60 active criminal gangs operating without fear.

Hooda also alleges that the BJP formed governments in several states, including Haryana, by "stealing votes."

Former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said Haryana used to top the country on every developmental parameter, but the BJP government has made it number one in drugs, corruption and crime.

Hooda Criticises BJP's Governance In Haryana

He said that the BJP government has not taken even a single decision in the public interest in 12 years.

He added that during the Congress government, Haryana was the number one state in the country on every parameter, including per capita income, per capita investment and employment. But the BJP has made it number one in drugs, corruption and crime.

Hooda said this while addressing the Congress Block Workers' Conference as the chief guest in Tauru in Nuh district.

He said that the welfare of Haryana and the country is possible only by removing the BJP from power.

"The BJP has deteriorated Haryana's economic condition to such an extent that among the 18 major states, Haryana has slipped to 14th position. A report of the Central Government itself describes Haryana as the most unsafe state in the country," he said.

"The extent of crime can be gauged from the fact that 60 criminal gangs are active in the state. They not only commit crimes but also claim responsibility for them afterwards, because they have no fear of the government or the law-and-order system," he added.

Hooda said that one revelation after another is emerging regarding the functioning of the Election Commission. After Rahul Gandhi, reports appearing in the media have also made it clear that the BJP formed governments in several states, including Haryana, by stealing votes.