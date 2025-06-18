HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Honeymoon murder: Meghalaya cops trace Sonam's Indore hideout

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 18, 2025 01:55 IST

To connect the dots in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, a team of Meghalaya police on Tuesday visited a flat in Indore city where main accused Sonam, Raghuvanshi's wife, is suspected to have hidden for a few days while on the run.

IMAGE: A video shot by a tourist "accidentally" captured Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi trekking in Meghalaya on May 23. Photograph: Courtesy @m_devsingh/Instagram

They also recorded statements of Raghuvanshi's family members.

"A Meghalaya police team visited the flat in Dewas Naka area....We have received information that after Raghuvanshi's murder, his wife Sonam was hiding in this flat for a few days. She later went to Uttar Pradesh where she was arrested," a local police official told PTI.

 

The team also visited Raghuvanshi's house in Sahakarnagar area, and recorded statements of his family members.

"A three-member team of Meghalaya police came to our house. They were there for half-an-hour, and asked us about Sonam's behaviour," said his elder brother Vipin Raghuvanshi.

"They also asked us how long she stayed with us after the wedding," he said.

Sonam, her alleged lover Raj Kushwah (20) and three of Kushwah's friends - Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi - have been arrested for alleged involvement in Raghuvanshi's murder on May 23 when he and Sonam were on honeymoon in Meghalaya.

Raghuvanshi's mutilated body was found in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area (also known as Cherrapunji) of East Khasi Hills district on June 2.

Four days ago, businessman Shilom James, who runs a property management firm in Indore, claimed that Vishal Chauhan, one of the accused, had met him on May 30 and rented a flat in Dewas Naka area for Rs 17,000 per month. It is suspected that following the murder, Sonam returned to Indore and stayed in this flat for some days.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
