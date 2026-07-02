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Honeymoon murder case: Meghalaya moves SC against bail to Sonam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje July 02, 2026 12:34 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Meghalaya government has escalated its legal battle to the Supreme Court, challenging the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, who stands accused of her husband's murder during their honeymoon, highlighting critical issues in the judicial process.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Meghalaya government has moved the Supreme Court against the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi.
  • Sonam Raghuvanshi is accused of murdering her husband during their honeymoon in 2025.
  • Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the high court erred due to a typographical error in the grounds of arrest.
  • The state government emphasised the chance of the accused absconding if bail is upheld.
  • The Supreme Court has agreed to list the matter for an urgent hearing.

The Meghalaya government has moved the Supreme Court against grant of bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is accused of murdering her husband during their honeymoon in the northeastern state in 2025.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Thursday that the high court has erred in granting bail to the prime accused in the case and sought urgent listing of the plea.

Supreme Court To Review Bail Decision

Mehta submitted that bail was granted as the grounds of arrest were not fully supplied to her at the time of arrest.

"The concerned non-supply of documents relates to a provision that was wrongly cited due to a typographical error," he said, while emphasising that there was a chance of the accused absconding.

The bench agreed to list the matter for hearing on Friday.

 

On June 29, the Meghalaya high court had upheld a trial court order granting bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi.

The couple had gone missing while vacationing in Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23 last year.

Subsequently, Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found in a deep gorge on June 2 in 2025.

The police have alleged that Sonam Raghuvanshi conspired with hired assailants to kill her husband for financial gains.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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