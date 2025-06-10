HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Honeymoon couple from UP goes missing in Sikkim

Honeymoon couple from UP goes missing in Sikkim

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 10, 2025 23:20 IST

x

A newly-married couple from Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, who went to Sikkim for their honeymoon, has gone missing after their vehicle reportedly fell into the Teesta River amid heavy rain, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A view of adverse weather conditions, in Mangan, Sikkim on June 4, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

A search operation is on to find the duo, they added.

The incident took place on May 29 while they were returning from Lachen to Lachung.

A total of nine people, including the couple and their driver, are still untraceable, the officials said.

 

The missing groom, Kaushalendra Pratap Singh (29), is the nephew of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ummed Singh.

He married Ankita Singh (26), daughter of Vijay Singh Dubbu from Dhangadh Sarai Chivlaha village, on May 5.

According to Kaushalendra's uncle Dinesh Singh, the couple left for Sikkim on May 25 by train and reached Mangan district on May 26.

While returning from Lachen on May 29, their vehicle reportedly plunged into the river during a spell of heavy rain.

In addition to the newlyweds, the vehicle was carrying seven other tourists -- two from Uttar Pradesh, two from Tripura, and four from Odisha -- along with the local driver. All remain missing.

Despite continuous efforts by SDRF and NDRF teams, no bodies or survivors have been found so far, Dinesh Singh said.

The family members of the missing couple who travelled to Sikkim have met senior police officers, including DIG Akshay Sachdeva and the SP of the area, he said.

"While their belongings were recovered from the hotel, there is no conclusive evidence yet to confirm whether they drowned in the river. The family back home is devastated and hoping for a miracle," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Honeymoon murder: Sonam found near UP dhaba, say cops
Honeymoon murder: Sonam found near UP dhaba, say cops
Honeymoon murder leaves 3 families heartbroken
Honeymoon murder leaves 3 families heartbroken
Why Sonam's alleged lover did not travel to Meghalaya
Why Sonam's alleged lover did not travel to Meghalaya
Honeymoon murder: 'He cried after Raja's funeral'
Honeymoon murder: 'He cried after Raja's funeral'
Would ILP Have Prevented Raja's Murder?
Would ILP Have Prevented Raja's Murder?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

OnePlus Pad 3 Officially Announced In India

webstory image 2

Flaxseeds 101: What Makes Them So Special?

webstory image 3

12 Of The Tastiest Indian Rices in The World

VIDEOS

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rhea Chakraborty Spotted at Bandra0:57

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rhea Chakraborty Spotted at Bandra

Fire, explosions continue on cargo ship off Kerala coast, firefighting on1:32

Fire, explosions continue on cargo ship off Kerala coast,...

Meghalaya Police gets Sonam's custody, being taken from Patna to Shillong4:21

Meghalaya Police gets Sonam's custody, being taken from...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD