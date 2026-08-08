'Honey-trapped' IAF officer held for leaking defence data to Pak operative

A serving Indian Air Force officer faces arrest and charges under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly sharing sensitive military information after being honey-trapped by a Pakistani intelligence operative on social media.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points A serving Indian Air Force officer was arrested for allegedly sharing military information.

The officer was reportedly honey-trapped by a Pakistani intelligence operative via social media.

A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act, and a chargesheet filed.

The operative, a woman, contacted the officer through social media and digital platforms.

The investigation links to a suspected espionage network involving handlers in Pakistan.

A serving Indian Air Force officer has been arrested following a complaint by the Indian Air Force that he allegedly shared information concerning the military after being honey-trapped by a Pakistani intelligence operative via social media, police said on Saturday.

Investigation Into Espionage Network

A case was registered under provisions of the Official Secrets Act against the officer and arrested on May 30.

The chargesheet was filed before the competent court on July 30 after completion of the investigation, police said in a statement.

"Based upon a complaint by the Indian Air Force authorities, a serving air force officer was arrested on May 30 on allegations of being honey-trapped by a Pakistani intelligence operative," it said.

Police sources said that the officer allegedly shared information concerning military-related activities.

The investigation is linked to a suspected espionage network in which the accused officer was allegedly contacted through social media by a woman. The woman allegedly established contact with the officer and subsequently interacted with him through video calls and other digital platforms, said the source.

The woman is suspected to have been operating on behalf of intelligence handlers based in Pakistan, they said.