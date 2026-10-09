UP Home Guard Strangles Wife, Daughter In Sleep

A shocking incident in Lucknow sees a 56-year-old Uttar Pradesh Home Guard arrested for allegedly strangling his wife and daughter to death with a data cable, with police investigating a history of domestic disputes as the potential motive.

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Key Points A 56-year-old Uttar Pradesh Home Guard allegedly strangled his wife and daughter to death with a data cable on Friday in Lucknow.

The accused, Ravindra Shankar, has been taken into custody, and police are investigating the motive, which preliminary findings suggest involves frequent domestic disputes.

Shankar's wife had recently returned home after leaving with jewellery, and his daughter, Pooja Sahu, had moved back in after two divorces.

In a separate incident in the same police station area, a 28-year-old painter was found dead after an alleged assault during a party.

Police have formed four teams to apprehend the absconding friend, Rajesh Rawat alias Kali, in connection with the painter's death.

A 56-year-old Uttar Pradesh Home Guard allegedly strangled his wife and daughter to death with a data cable while they were asleep at their home in Lucknow's Krishnanagar area, police said on Friday.

Home Guard Arrested For Double Murder

The accused, Ravindra Shankar, has been taken into custody and is being questioned. The motive behind the killings is being investigated, they said.

The incident came to light around 6 am on Friday after police received information about the alleged murder of a woman and her daughter at their residence in the Bholakhera locality, according to a police statement.

The deceased were identified as Shyama Dulari (50), Shankar's wife, and Pooja Sahu (32), his daughter. Shankar is posted as a Home Guard in Lucknow district, the statement said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that Shankar frequently had domestic disputes with his wife. After an earlier dispute, she allegedly left home without informing the family and took some jewellery with her, prompting him to lodge a missing-person report. She returned home a few days ago, police said.

His daughter got married in 2017, but the marriage later ended in divorce. She remarried in 2022, but that too ended in divorce, and she started living with her father, they said.

Senior police officers inspected the crime scene, and a forensic team was called to collect evidence. The bodies were sent for postmortem after completion of inquest proceedings.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Separate Homicide Investigation Underway

In a separate incident in the same police station area, a 28-year-old painter, Sukhpal, was found injured outside his room and later declared dead at Lokbandhu Hospital.

Sukhpal was allegedly assaulted during a dispute with his friend Rajesh Rawat alias Kali while they were partying, police said.

Four police teams have been formed to arrest Rawat, who is absconding, they said.

Sukhpal's body has been kept at the hospital mortuary pending the arrival of his family and completion of legal formalities. Further investigation is underway.