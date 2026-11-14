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Delhi Police Probe Mysterious Deaths Of Home Guard, Woman

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 14, 2026 19:39 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Delhi Police are investigating the mysterious deaths of a home guard and a woman found in a car with poison packets, probing a potential link to a third recent death in the family.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 46-year-old home guard, Surender, and a 45-year-old woman, Geeta, were found dead in a car in West Delhi's Mohan Garden on Wednesday.
  • Celphos packets were found inside the vehicle, leading to a preliminary suggestion of suicide by consuming the tablets.
  • Investigators are probing a possible link to Geeta's husband's death on October 17, also allegedly by poison.
  • Surender and Geeta reportedly knew each other for nearly 10 years, with their interaction beginning around a decade ago.
  • Police are currently scanning CCTV footage and examining forensic evidence to establish the circumstances of their deaths.

A home guard and a woman, both in their 40s, were found dead in a car in West Delhi's Mohan Garden with packets of Celphos inside the vehicle, police said on Saturday.

Investigation Into Mysterious Deaths

The deceased were identified as Surender, 46, who had been working as a home guard for around 15 years, and 45-year-old Geeta. Their bodies were found in a white car parked in the Lal Farm area on Wednesday.

 

The Celphos packets weighed 10 grams each, the police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the two committed suicide by consuming the tablets.

Investigators also learned that Geeta's husband had also died on October 17, allegedly of poison, in the Shahbad Dairy area.

Whether the three deaths are connected is a matter of police probe now.

Police Response And Background

According to the police, a PCR call was received at Mohan Garden Police Station on Wednesday, informing them of unconscious people inside a locked car.

A police team took the two to Tarak Hospital, where doctors initiated a treatment.

The two, however, were too critical to give any statement, and succumbed.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the two knew each other for nearly 10 years.

Surender was acquainted with Geeta's husband, and their interaction reportedly began around a decade ago when some documents and messages were shared with him through Geeta's mobile phone.

Surender was posted in the Jahangirpuri area and lived with his family in Sultanpuri. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Of her two sons who survive Geeta, the elder one worked as a driver in Gurugram until around a month ago, while her second son, aged 15, is a class 10 student at a school in Mohan Garden.

The two since her death are with their uncle and paternal grandparents.

Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from the area and examining other digital and forensic evidence to establish how the two ended up dead.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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