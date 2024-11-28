News
HIV positive rape survivor moves court for more compensation

HIV positive rape survivor moves court for more compensation

Source: PTI
November 28, 2024 18:20 IST
The Delhi high court has sought the state government's response on the plea of a sexual assault survivor seeking enhancement of interim compensation on the ground that she contracted HIV due to the crime against her.

Image used for representational purposes only.Photograph: ANI Photo

Justice Sanjeev Narula issued the notices to the Delhi government, its department of women and child development and Delhi State Legal Service Authority.

The court asked the authorities to file their responses within two weeks and posted the hearing on January 7, 2025.

 

The plea argued the sexual assault led to the survivor contracting HIV, and not only depriving her of the opportunities and burdening her with overwhelming medical expenses, but also causing her severe physical and mental trauma.

Following the incident, the police registered an FIR in 2017 under the provisions of the IPC and the Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment Act.

The petitioner pointed out that the schedules under the victim compensation scheme did not stipulate any provision for award of compensation specifically with respect to a survivor contracting an STD or HIV as a result of the assault.

The woman said Rs 1.75 lakh was provided to her as an interim compensation under the Delhi Victim Compensation Scheme and urged the high court to direct the authorities to enhance the amount.

The high court was further informed by her counsel that an additional interim compensation of Rs 1 lakh was provided to her on November 11 after a trial court order in 2013.

Source: PTI
 
