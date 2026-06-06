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Revenge Killing: Five Arrested After Skeleton Found In Water Tank

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 06, 2026 17:11 IST

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Palghar police have cracked a five-month-old murder case, recovering the skeleton of a history-sheeter from a Nalasopara water tank and arresting five individuals for the alleged revenge killing.

Key Points

  • Police recovered the skeleton of 32-year-old history-sheeter Ravi Bidlan from a Nalasopara water tank, five months after his disappearance.
  • Five individuals, including main accused Rohan Jagdale, have been arrested in connection with the murder.
  • The investigation suggests Ravi Bidlan was bludgeoned to death with a stone in a revenge attack for an earlier assault.
  • The accused allegedly dumped the body in the water tank to destroy evidence, with the skeleton now sent for forensic analysis.
  • All arrested individuals are also history-sheeters, and a murder case has been registered against them.

Police have recovered the skeleton of a 32-year-old history-sheeter from the water tank of a housing complex at Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district, nearly five months after he went "missing", and arrested five men for allegedly murdering him, officials said on Saturday. The victim, identified as Ravi Bidlan, had gone missing on January 15 this year, they said. He was facing a number of serious criminal cases, an official of Achole police station under the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate said.

Discovery Of Remains And Initial Investigation

"The crime came to light on Friday after the victim's brother, Pankaj, approached the police with fresh inputs about Ravi. He alleged that Ravi had been murdered by a group and his body was thrown into a water tank at that time. A police team immediately went to the spot and recovered the skeleton from the tank," he said. The family identified the deceased on the basis of the clothes found with the mortal remains, the official said.

 

Motive And Arrests In Nalasopara Murder Case

As per the investigation, a few days before he went missing, Ravi had allegedly assaulted one Rohan Jagdale alias Tiger. Seeking revenge, the accused later bludgeoned Ravi to death by smashing his head with a stone and dumped the body into the tank to destroy evidence, the police said. The skeleton has been sent for a forensic analysis and a report is awaited, they said.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the brother of the deceased, the police have arrested main accused Rohan Jagdale (22) along with four others - Karan Shankar Shettyar (22), Utkarsh Anand Avasarmal (20), Shakti Sunil Singh (28), and Sumit Azad Sarsar alias Bapurna (25). All of them are history-sheeters, the police said, adding that a case of murder was registered against them.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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