Madurai History-Sheeter Murdered By Unidentified Gang

Police in Madurai are investigating the brutal murder of a notorious history-sheeter, Surya alias 'Kuttisaku', who was hacked to death by an unidentified gang on Monday, with prior enmity suspected as the motive.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A notorious history-sheeter, Surya alias 'Kuttisaku', was hacked to death by an unidentified gang in Madurai district in the wee hours on Monday.

Surya had over 10 pending criminal cases, including murder and assault charges.

The attack occurred around 2 am while Surya was consuming alcohol, with his face severely disfigured.

Preliminary investigations suggest prior enmity and retaliation as the motive behind the murder.

Samayanallur police are actively investigating and searching for the absconding gang members.

A notorious history-sheeter was hacked to death by an unidentified gang near Samayanallur in Madurai district in the wee hours on Monday, police said.

Madurai Police Investigate Brutal Murder

The deceased, identified as Surya alias 'Kuttisaku', a resident of Sadachiamman Nagar in Samayanallur, had over 10 pending criminal cases against him, including charges of murder and assault.

According to the police, the incident occurred when Surya was consuming alcohol at the old panchayat office complex located on the Madurai-Dindigul National Highway around 2 am. An armed gang confronted him and attacked him with lethal weapons. His face was severely disfigured in the attack, and he died on the spot before the assailants fled the scene.

Upon receiving information, the Samayanallur police rushed to the site, recovered the body, and sent it to the Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigations suggest that prior enmity and retaliation could be the motive behind the murder.

The police have launched an intensive investigation and are currently on the lookout for the absconding gang members, officials added.