Jaipur History-Sheeter Murdered In Roadside Attack

In a shocking incident in Jaipur, history-sheeter Vijay Bajiya was brutally murdered on Wednesday night after being chased and attacked by assailants, with police suspecting an old rivalry as the motive.

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Key Points A 25-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death in Jaipur's Kardhani area on Wednesday night.

Assailants rammed the victim's car, then chased him on foot and attacked him with sticks and sharp-edged weapons.

The deceased was identified as Vijay Bajiya, a resident of Jobner, who was facing several criminal cases.

Preliminary investigation suggests the murder is linked to an old rivalry between two groups.

Police teams have launched a search for the assailants involved in the incident.

A 25-year-old history-sheeter was chased by a group of assailants in a vehicle, who rammed his car to stop him before chasing him on foot and hacking him to death in Jaipur's Kardhani area on Wednesday night, police said.

Details Of The Brutal Attack

The deceased was identified as Vijay Bajiya, a resident of Jobner, who was facing several criminal cases.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Kiran said Bajiya was travelling from Jobner to Jaipur in an SUV when four to six assailants in a Camper vehicle intercepted him in Jagdamba Nagar.

The attackers rammed their vehicle into Bajiya's car, forcing him to stop. He got out of the vehicle and tried to escape, but the assailants chased him and attacked him with sticks and other sharp-edged weapons.

The assault lasted around five minutes, after which the attackers fled in their vehicle.

Bajiya sustained serious injuries and was taken to Kanwatia Hospital, where he was declared dead. His body was shifted to the mortuary.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the murder was linked to an old rivalry between two groups, police said.

One of the accused had allegedly been pursuing Bajiya for several days and followed his vehicle from the outskirts of Jaipur before the attack.

People present in the area recorded videos of the incident.

Police teams reached the spot after receiving information about the murder and launched a search for the assailants.