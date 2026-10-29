Rival Framed With Fake Murder Ad On Chennai Bus Seat

A 33-year-old history-sheeter in Chennai was arrested on Thursday for an elaborate plot to frame a rival gang member by scribbling a fake contract murder advertisement with the rival's details on an MTC bus seat, which subsequently went viral on social media.

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Key Points A 33-year-old history-sheeter was arrested on Thursday for scribbling a fake contract murder ad on an MTC bus seat.

The accused, Zakir Hussain, intended to frame his rival, Vicky, by including Vicky's name and number in the graffiti.

Police traced the act to Hussain using CCTV footage from inside the bus after the image went viral on social media.

Hussain confessed to committing the act while inebriated, stemming from a feud over a stolen mobile phone.

A 33-year-old history-sheeter was arrested for allegedly scribbling a fake contract murder advertisement on an MTC bus seat in an attempt to frame a rival gang member, police said on Thursday.

How The Fake Ad Was Discovered

The accused, Zakir Hussain of Vyasarpadi, who faces ten criminal cases, scribbled the message alongside a sketch of a machete on a seat inside an electric bus.

According to police, the graffiti read, "Want to kill a rowdy in Vyasarpadi? Contact me", followed by the name and mobile number of his long-time rival, Vicky.

After a photograph of the seat went viral on social media, police registered a case and traced the phone number to Vicky.

During interrogation, Vicky denied writing the message, claiming someone was attempting to set him up.

Police then scanned CCTV footage from inside the bus, which showed Hussain writing the message on the seat.

Upon arrest, Hussain confessed that he committed the act in an inebriated state following a feud over a stolen mobile phone.

He was produced before a local magistrate court and remanded to judicial custody.