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Thiruvananthapuram Police Arrest History-Sheeter For Road Rage Assault

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 06, 2026 16:31 IST

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A notorious history-sheeter has been arrested in Thiruvananthapuram for allegedly assaulting a father and son in a road rage incident, prompting police to consider invoking the stringent KAAPA law against him.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • History-sheeter Shyamkumar was arrested in Thiruvananthapuram for allegedly assaulting a father and son.
  • The incident occurred after the victims questioned Shyamkumar for blocking a city road with his car.
  • The father, Rajesh Kumar, suffered a fracture, and his son, Abhinav, sustained facial injuries.
  • Police have registered an attempt to murder case and are actively searching for another accused, Arun.
  • Authorities plan to invoke the stringent Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) against Shyamkumar due to his extensive criminal record.

Police on Saturday arrested a history-sheeter for allegedly assaulting a man and his son after they questioned him for blocking a road in the city, officials said.

The arrested person was identified as Shyamkumar alias Thakaraparambu Kuttan, who allegedly attacked BNSL employee Rajesh Kumar (53) and his son Abhinav (17), residents of Sreekanteswaram in Vanchiyoor. According to police, efforts are underway to trace another accused, identified as Arun, who allegedly joined Shyamkumar in assaulting the father-son duo on Friday night.

 

Road Rage Incident Details

Police said the incident occurred around 8.30 pm on Friday when Kumar and Abhinav were returning home on their motorcycle after the latter's tuition class. At the time, Shyamkumar had allegedly parked his car in the middle of the road and was talking to a friend, causing a traffic bottleneck. When Kumar honked and asked him to move the vehicle to allow other motorists to pass, Shyamkumar allegedly became enraged and, along with Arun, assaulted the two.

Police said bystanders initially hesitated to intervene as Shyamkumar was known as a dreaded criminal in the area. The accused left the spot after a crowd began to gather. The injured were later shifted to a hospital. According to police, Kumar suffered a fracture, while Abhinav sustained injuries to his face.

Accused's Criminal Background And Legal Action

The Vanchiyoor police registered a case of attempt to murder and arrested Shyamkumar from the Vattiyoorkavu area on Saturday. Police said the accused is involved in several criminal cases and is listed as a rowdy-sheeter at a police station in the city. He had also previously been booked under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA). Police said further steps would be taken to invoke KAAPA against him again and seek his preventive detention in connection with the latest case.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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