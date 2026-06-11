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History-Sheeter Arrested In Faridabad After Exchange Of Fire

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 11, 2026 22:23 IST

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Faridabad police successfully apprehended Sonu, a notorious history-sheeter with 28 criminal cases, after a dramatic shootout near Machhgar village, recovering a pistol and other items.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Faridabad police arrested Sonu, a history-sheeter, after a brief exchange of fire near Machhgar village.
  • Sonu is wanted in multiple theft and housebreaking cases and has 28 criminal cases registered against him in Noida.
  • During the arrest, Sonu opened fire, but a bullet was stopped by PSI Deepak Lohan's bulletproof jacket.
  • Police recovered a country-made pistol, a motorcycle, a mobile phone, and an Aadhar card from the accused.

Faridabad police arrested a history-sheeter wanted in multiple theft cases following a brief exchange of fire near Machhgar village, in the early hours of Thursday, officials said. A country-made pistol, a motorcycle, a mobile phone and an Aadhar card were recovered from his possession, police said. The accused, identified as Sonu, is a native of Bihar's Sitamarhi district and currently resides in Delhi's Sangam Vihar area.

Police Operation And Confrontation

According to police, a joint team of Crime Branch Sector-85 and Crime Branch Central launched the operation at around 3 am after receiving information about the accused's movement from IMT towards Noida on a motorcycle. Police erected barricades near the Amul factory on Machhgar Road and spotted a suspicious motorcyclist approaching from the IMT side. On noticing the police presence, the accused allegedly turned his motorcycle around and attempted to flee towards Bukharpur village. During the chase, he lost control of the vehicle and fell on the road, police said.

 

As police personnel moved in to apprehend him the accused allegedly opened fire. One of the bullets struck the bulletproof jacket worn by PSI Deepak Lohan, preventing any injury, police said.

"Sonu is a listed history-sheeter with 28 criminal cases registered against him in Noida. He is also wanted in connection with three to four housebreaking incidents under the jurisdiction of Palla police station in Faridabad," ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said. A case has been registered at Sadar Ballabgarh police station and further investigation is underway, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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