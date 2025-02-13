History In A Minute: Sarojini Naidu

A salute to Sarojini Naidu freedom fighter, poet, women's right activist on her 146th birth anniversary.

IMAGE: A garlanded portrait of Sarojini Naidu on her birth anniversary at Old Parliament House, February 13, 2025. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Sarojini Naidu was called the 'Nightingale of India'. The name was given to her by Mahatma Gandhi. Her poems have been part of Indian school textbooks for years.

She was born to Bengali parents in Hyderabad and topped the matriculation exam aged 12. Went to King's College, London and Girton College, Cambridge.

IMAGE: Sarojini Naidu during the Salt Satyagraha of 1930. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikimedia Commons

On her return, she married Govindaraju Naidu, a doctor she met in England. Their inter-caste marriage defied strict social norms in 1898.

She first met Gandhi in England in 1914 on the eve of the First World War and remained his champion till his end.

IMAGE: Sarojini Naidu plants a tree in Mehrauli, July 23, 1947. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Naidu was a brilliant orator and first woman president of the Indian National Congress in 1925. She participated in the Salt March from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi in 1930.

IMAGE: The ashes of Sarojini Naidu at the Golden Threshold, Hyderabad. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vin09/Wikimedia.org

She was imprisoned several times, the longest was 21 months in the Aga Khan Palace with Gandhi and his wife Kasturba. Ba died during her imprisonment there.

Photograph: Kind courtesy inc.in

Post-Independence, she was appointed governor of Uttar Pradesh. She is India's first woman governor and died in office in 1949.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com