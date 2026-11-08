Historic Gurdwara in Lahore reopens after 79 years

After 79 years, the historic Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib in Lahore, Pakistan, has reopened for religious worship, marking a significant moment for the Sikh community and the preservation of Sikh heritage.

IMAGE: Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore. Image used only for representation. Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib in Lahore, Pakistan, reopened for worship on Sunday after being closed since the 1947 Partition.

The reopening ceremony followed Sikh religious traditions and was attended by members of the Sikh community and Pakistani officials.

The gurdwara is historically significant, associated with Guru Hargobind Sahib's visit to Lahore and Bhai Bidhi Chand's efforts to retrieve horses.

Pakistan's Punjab province Minorities Minister Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora stated that over 50 gurdwaras across Pakistan are undergoing renovation to preserve Sikh heritage.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had assumed administrative control of the shrine in 1927, but regular worship ceased after Partition.

A historic gurdwara in Pakistan's Lahore reopened for religious worship on Sunday after remaining closed since the Partition of the subcontinent in 1947, ending a 79-year hiatus.

A ceremony marking the reopening of Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib followed Sikh religious traditions and was attended by members of the Sikh community.

Significance Of The Historic Gurdwara

Located on Temple Road, the gurdwara is associated with Guru Hargobind Sahib's visit to Lahore.

Guru Hargobind (1595-1644), the sixth of the 10 Sikh Gurus, is revered as a warrior-saint who transformed the Sikh community to defend against religious oppression.

Minorities Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Secretary Nasir Mushtaq and other officials also attended the reopening ceremony on Sunday.

Efforts To Preserve Sikh Heritage

Speaking at the ceremony, Arora said the restoration of the historic shrine was complete, and it was now open for religious worship by the Sikh community.

He said more than 50 gurdwaras across Pakistan were undergoing renovation as part of efforts to preserve Sikh religious heritage and facilitate pilgrims.

Mushtaq said the restoration and reopening of the gurdwara aimed to provide better worship facilities to the Sikh community while preserving Lahore's historical and religious heritage for future generations.

Historical Accounts And Gurdwara's Past

According to Sikh historical accounts, Guru Hargobind Sahib accepted an invitation from the local Sikh congregation, or Sangat, and stayed in Lahore for three days at the residence of Bhai Jiwan, a devotee. Overwhelmed by the honour of hosting the Guru, Bhai Jiwan converted his house into a gurdwara.

The gurdwara is also associated with Bhai Bidhi Chand, a Sikh religious preacher and military commander, who stayed there during his two visits to Lahore to retrieve horses seized by the then Mughal governor. Devotees had brought the horses as offerings to Guru Hargobind Sahib.

According to Sikh historical accounts, Bhai Bidhi Chand recovered the horses in separate missions, disguising himself as a grass seller and an astrologer. He then returned them to Guru Hargobind Sahib.

The Gurdwara's Journey Through Time

In 1915, the local Sikh congregation extended the gurdwara's hall. After allegations of misconduct against Mahant Hari Singh, the gurdwara's then caretaker, the Sangat took over its management in 1921 and formed a local committee.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), an apex body responsible for managing historic Sikh gurdwaras, assumed administrative control of the shrine in 1927.

The Partition of the subcontinent in 1947 ended regular Sikh worship at the shrine. Sikh historical accounts also record that several members of the community were killed while defending the sanctity of the site during the violence surrounding Partition.

The gurdwara had remained closed for religious worship since the Partition.