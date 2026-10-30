Historic first! Pope Leo XIV votes in US midterms

Pope Leo XIV has made an unprecedented move by casting a mail-in ballot in the upcoming United States midterm elections, marking the first time in history a pontiff has participated in an American electoral process.

IMAGE: Pope Leo speaks during the weekly general audience in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, October 28, 2026. Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters

Key Points Pope Leo XIV became the first pontiff in history to vote in a US election, submitting a mail-in ballot for the upcoming midterm elections.

The Vatican confirmed the Pope's vote on Friday, stating his consistent participation in elections as a US citizen and during his residence in Peru, reflecting his belief in democratic processes.

The US midterm elections are scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2026, and will see all 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats contested.

The upcoming polls are crucial for control of both chambers of Congress, with significant implications for the current administration's agenda.

Current polling suggests a tight race, with Democrats projected to potentially secure a House majority, although Republicans retain a narrow path to control.

Pope Leo XIV became the first pontiff in history to vote in an American election by submitting a mail-in ballot for the upcoming United States midterm elections, underscoring his 'belief in the right and the duty of citizens to participate in democratic processes', Vatican News reported on Friday, citing an official announcement from the Holy See Press Office.

Pope Leo XIV's Commitment To Civic Duty

According to Vatican News, the Holy See Press Office issued a statement noting that the pontiff has consistently participated in elections whenever qualified.

"Pope Leo XIV has exercised his right to vote as a United States citizen, whenever he was eligible to do so," the statement said.

Confirming that the pontiff voted remotely, the Press Office stated that 'in keeping with this long-standing practice of civic participation, he has submitted his mail-in ballot in Chicago', Vatican News reported.

It also pointed out that the pontiff followed the same practice of civic engagement while living in South America.

"The Holy Father has also confirmed that, during his years of residence in Peru, he exercised his right to vote whenever he was eligible to do so," the statement noted, adding, "The Holy Father expresses his belief in the right and the duty of citizens to participate in democratic processes."

Key Aspects Of The US Midterm Elections

As reported by Vatican News, the US midterm elections are slated to take place on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

In the upcoming polls, all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives--whose members are elected for two-year terms -- will be contested, alongside 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate, the upper house of the US Congress.

Voters will also elect governors across 36 states, in addition to various other state and local representatives, Vatican News reported.

Under US federal election rules, eligible American citizens residing abroad and military personnel deployed away from their registered voting addresses are allowed to cast their votes via absentee ballots, as per Vatican News.

The November 3 midterm elections are shaping up as a crucial contest for control of both chambers of Congress.

The outcome will have significant implications for Trump's legislative agenda and the balance of political power in Washington, DC.

The political contest comes amid broader challenges for the administration, including economic concerns and declining approval ratings.

The Wall Street Journal reported in September that Trump's approval rating had fallen to 37 per cent in its polling, a low for a president heading into midterm elections in the publication's polling history dating back to 1990.

According to a CBS News poll published on Sunday, Democrats are projected to win 229 seats in the House, potentially securing a majority, although Republicans retain a narrow path to holding control.