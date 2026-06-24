Hiss on board: Baby python found in Mumbai Janshatabdi engine cabin

This is the second reptile rescue in Mumbai in the last few days. Earlier this week, a Russell's viper was rescued from the Bandra Kurla Complex metro station.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The loco pilot spotted the reptile, leading to a swift rescue by animal welfare officer Abhishek Thavre.

The non-venomous python, protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, was later released into its natural habitat.

This incident is the second reptile rescue in Mumbai recently, following a Russell's viper rescue at BKC.

Wildlife often seeks shelter in enclosed spaces during the monsoon, suggesting the python may have entered the engine for refuge.

A baby Indian rock python was rescued from the locomotive cabin of the Madgaon-CSMT Janshatabdi Express at CSMT in Mumbai on Wednesday, railway officials said.

The snake was spotted inside the locomotive of train no. 12052 after it arrived at platform number 11 at 12.45 AM, according to a release issued by Central Railway.

This is the second reptile rescue in Mumbai in the last few days. Earlier this week, a Russell's viper was rescued from the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) metro station.

The release said that loco pilot NK Parsoya noticed the reptile in the Mumbai-end cabin of the engine and immediately alerted his reliever, Omprakash Ram, as well as railway authorities.

Following the alert, honorary animal welfare officer Abhishek Thavre reached the spot and safely rescued the baby python at around 1.40 AM.

The rescue operation did not affect train operations, the release said, adding that the snake was later released into its natural habitat.

The Indian rock python is a non-venomous species protected under the Wildlife Protection Act and plays an important role in maintaining ecological balance.

The incident coincided with the monsoon season, when wildlife often seeks shelter in human habitations and other enclosed spaces. It is suspected that the hatchling may have entered the locomotive while seeking refuge from rain and was transported to Mumbai in the engine.