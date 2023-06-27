His master's voice: Bureaucrat speaks for Biju Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's private secretary V K Pandian played audio of the CM at a public meeting in Barpali in which Patnaik can be heard telling the people that he has sent the IAS officer so that they can tell their grievances to him.

IMAGE: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Photograph: PTI Photo

Two days ago, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Aparajita Sarangi had sought a clarification from the chief minister on whether a secretary-level officer has been attending public meetings with his permission.

Pandian, also the secretary (5T), played the audio at the public meeting in Barpali on Monday to silence the opposition parties’ questions over his visit to districts and addressing public meetings like political leaders.

The opposition parties had alleged that the 2000 batch IAS officer was violating the All India Service Rules by attending public meetings.

"Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressed the public over the phone and told them that he has sent secretary (5T) and to give grievances to him," an official release issued by the CMO said.

A large number of people attended the public grievance meeting despite heavy rains in Bargarh, the CMO release said, adding that Pandian visited Saranda 5T high school in Attabira block and interacted with students and teachers present there regarding 5T high school transformation initiative.

The CM's private secretary also interacted with the public at Ananda Kalyan Mandap, Attabira, Ram Chandi Kalyan Mandap, Attabira, Barapali Bargarh and heard their grievances.

Pandian thanked the public and mentioned that the chief minister has directed the administration to reach out to the citizens whether it's hot summer or rains.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari in a press conference on Monday said: "The functions and duties of constitutional posts like prime minister or chief minister cannot be delegated to anyone."

He alleged that politicians like MLAs, MPs and ministers were reduced to zero while the bureaucrat had been ruling the state.

Pandian on Monday visited Bargarh district accompanied by special secretary to CM and sports and youth services secretary, R Vineel Krishna, Bargarh district collector Monisha Banerjee, SP Bargarh, Prahlad Sahai Meena and district-level officials.

During his visit, Pandian said that the cancer hospital in Bargarh will be completed by December and informed that the CM has approved 56 colleges and higher secondary schools to be taken under 5T transformation at a cost of Rs 26.75 crore.

The CM's private secretary also discussed the development of the Gangadhar Meher memorial,

He too visited Bisweswara temple and Maa Durga temple under Attabira Block and Ramchandi temple and Vaishnodevi temple in Bargarh, and discussed with temple committee members the preparation of DPR for temple development and facilities for the pilgrims.