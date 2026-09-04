Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj held hours after viral video

Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj has been detained in Uttar Pradesh following Delhi Police's commitment to protesters, after a viral video showed him boasting about an alleged assault on a student activist's father.

IMAGE: Swatantra Bhardwaj. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj was detained in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

His detention followed Delhi Police's assurance to CJP protesters regarding his arrest.

Bhardwaj is accused of assaulting Sanjay Kumar, father of student activist Nishu Azad, during a July 20 protest in Delhi.

A viral video showed Bhardwaj boasting about the alleged assault, leading to public outcry.

The CJP staged protests demanding swift action against the influencer.

Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj was detained from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, hours after Delhi Police assured Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters that he would be arrested within 72 hours for allegedly assaulting the father of a student in July, officials said.

Details Of The Detention And Allegations

Several teams were deployed to trace Bhardwaj, who describes himself as a 'kattar Hindu'.

A video clip of an interview in which he is heard boasting about cracking the skull of Sanjay Kumar, the father of student activist, Nishu Azad, during the July 20 protest in Delhi had gone viral.

Bhardwaj had allegedly fled from Naithla village on a Bullet motorcycle towards Khurja before the police team reached there to apprehend him.

He was wearing a helmet, apparently to conceal his identity, officials said.

The Cockroach Janta Party staged a protest outside the Parliament Street police station in the national capital on Friday to demand action against him.