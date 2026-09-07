'Hindutva influencer' Swatantra Bharadwaj sent to 14 days in jail

Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj has been sent to 14-day judicial custody following his alleged involvement in an assault at a Jantar Mantar protest.

IMAGE: Self-styled Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody for an alleged assault during a Jantar Mantar protest.

Bhardwaj was detained after a video surfaced where he claimed to have "cracked the skull" of a student activist's father.

The case involves charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and criminal intimidation, with additional FIRs under POCSO and IT Act for online threats against the minor activist.

The arrest followed public outrage and demands from the Cockroach Janta Party and Azad Samaj Party for action against Bhardwaj.

A Delhi court on Monday sent Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on the father of a student activist during a protest at Jantar Mantar, among other charges.

Bhardwaj was detained in Bulandshahr on Friday, hours after the Cockroach Janta Party staged a protest outside the Parliament Street police station demanding his arrest over the alleged assault.

The action follows outrage over an interview in which Bhardwaj claimed he had "cracked the skull" of the student activist's father during the June 23 protest and escaped arrest because of his political connections.

Legal Proceedings And Custody

A day after his detention on Saturday, Bhardwaj was produced at the residence of Judge Laler who allowed the Delhi Police's plea seeking one-day custodial interrogation of the accused. On Sunday, Bharadwaj was sent to one-day judicial custody. Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler has now extended Bhardwaj's judicial custody till September 21.

Allegations And Additional Charges

A video of Bhardwaj sparked a row in which he is purportedly claiming to have "cracked the skull" of the student activist's father. "I cracked the skull... Do you know which section this crime attracts? Section 307. He needed 60 stitches," Bhardwaj had said in the interview.

Provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and criminal intimidation have been added to the FIR against Bhardwaj over the alleged assault on Sanjay Kumar, the father of a teenage student activist, during the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar in June.

The Delhi Police had earlier said Sanjay Kumar's injuries were "simple" in nature and were caused by a steel bracelet. Bhardwaj later claimed in a podcast that he had acted in self-defence.

Online Threats And Activist's Complaint

On Friday, in a separate development, police had registered a fresh FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on a complaint by the minor activist, alleging online threats and harassment.

The police also reportedly invoked BNS Sections 351(3), 78 (stalking) and 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman), besides Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

The student had earlier alleged that she received rape threats, verbal abuse and morphed images after speaking out against the alleged assault on her father and filing a police complaint.

The developments came after CJP representatives, accompanied by Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad, met police officials at the Parliament Street police station and sought action against Bhardwaj.

The delegation had also demanded the addition of attempt-to-murder, criminal intimidation and SC/ST Act provisions to the case and a separate FIR over alleged rape threats and online abuse targeting the minor activist.