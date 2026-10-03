Hindu temple vandalised with bricks in US

A Hindu temple in Ohio has been vandalised in an alleged brick attack, sparking outrage among the Indian-American community and prompting calls for immediate action and condemnation from US advocacy groups.

IMAGE: The Swaminarayan Hindu Temple Vadthaldham in Richmond Heights, Ohio, was vandalised with bricks. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points The alleged attack occurred on a Friday afternoon while priests and devotees were present inside the temple.

US advocacy groups, including the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) and the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), have condemned the incident as a possible hate crime.

The vandalism took place shortly before the Indian-American community was set to celebrate Hindu Heritage Month and the Navaratri festival.

Organisations are urging Richmond Heights Mayor Kim Thomas and law enforcement to publicly condemn the bigotry and take swift action against the perpetrator.

A Hindu temple in an Ohio locality was vandalised in an alleged attack using bricks, two US advocacy groups claimed.

Community Outcry And Calls For Action

The Swaminarayan Hindu Temple Vadthaldham in the greater Cleveland suffered damage due to the shattering of windows, the Hindu American Foundation and the Coalition of Hindus of North America said on Friday.

The alleged attack took place on Friday afternoon when priests and some devotees were inside the temple, the two advocacy groups said.

The attack comes at a time when the Indian-American community in the state was preparing to celebrate Hindu Heritage Month with the Navaratri festival in less than 10 days.

"This is real now. Online hate has morphed into a real-world attack on a Hindu temple. Review the video & catch the perpetrator," Suhag Shukla, Executive Director, Hindu American Foundation (HAF) said in a post on X.

The HAF said the possible hate crime comes at a time of unprecedented hate and vitriol directed at the Hindu American community.

"We also call on our nation's elected leaders & government agencies to publicly and unequivocally condemn hateful rhetoric against Indian and Hindu American communities," the HAF said.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America urged Richmond Heights Mayor Kim Thomas, along with municipal authorities, to publicly condemn the attack and sought prompt action from law enforcement agencies. "We call upon Mayor Kim Thomas and @RichmondHtsOH to condemn such bigotry and @PoliceRichmond to take swift action against the perpetrator," the CoHNA said.