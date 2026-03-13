HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Three Arrested for Anti-Muslim Slogans on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

Three Arrested for Anti-Muslim Slogans on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 13, 2026 10:40 IST

Three members of the Hindu Raksha Dal have been arrested in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly writing inflammatory anti-Muslim slogans on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, raising concerns about communal tensions.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Three members of the Hindu Raksha Dal were arrested for writing anti-Muslim slogans on a wall near the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway in Saharanpur.
  • The slogans, such as "This road is not for Muslims," were spray-painted on the expressway, sparking outrage and concern.
  • Police arrested the individuals based on concerns of potential rioting and breach of peace.
  • The arrested individuals, including two women, are facing charges of conspiring to incite riots.

Three persons associated with the right-wing group Hindu Raksha Dal were arrested for allegedly writing communal slogans on a wall in the Biharigarh area here, police said on Friday.

The accused, including two women, wrote slogans like "Ye sadak Musalmano ke liye nahi hai (This road is not for Muslims)" along the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and were arrested on Thursday evening, police said.

 

On February 26, a video from the expressway surfaced on social media, showing some people using spray paint to write communal slogans along it. Later, some people associated with the Hindu Raksha Dal had claimed responsibility for the act.

Acting on apprehension of breach of peace and potential rioting, police arrested the accused. They face charges of conspiring to incite riots, officials said.

Station House Officer, Biharigarh, Akshay Sharma, told PTI that the arrested individuals have been identified as Sulekha, Sharda and Manav Kendra, all from Dehradun. All three are aged between 25 and 30.

Police sources said the action was taken based on a complaint registered by a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) employee at the Biharigarh police station.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

