HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Hindu marriage sacrosanct, can't dissolve within a year: HC

Hindu marriage sacrosanct, can't dissolve within a year: HC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 29, 2025 16:58 IST

x

The Allahabad high court has observed that marriage between two Hindus is sacrosanct and it cannot be dissolved within one year of marriage unless there is exceptional hardship or exceptional depravity as provided under the Hindu Marriage Act.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Kind courtesy devendrabengali/Pixabay

A double-judge bench comprising Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Donadi Ramesh noted that Section 14 provides for a one-year limitation from the date of marriage to file for divorce with the exception that such petition can be entertained if there is exceptional hardship or exception depravity.

The couple -- Nishant Bharadwaj and Rishika Gautam -- had filed for mutual dissolution of marriage under Section 13-B of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.

However, it was rejected by the principal judge of the Family Court in Saharanpur on the ground that the minimum period for moving the application as provided under Section 14 of the Act had not elapsed.

 

In its judgment dated January 15, the division bench dismissed the first appeal filed by Bharadwaj challenging the order of the Family Court, leaving it open for the two parties to move a fresh application after the expiry of the one-year period.

It was observed that except for the routine ground for mutual incompatibility, no exceptional circumstance was shown to exist to allow the parties to file for divorce within one year of marriage.

It said that the application showed "no exceptional hardship or exceptional depravity" to invoke jurisdiction under the proviso to Section 14 of the Act.

The court held that a divorce petition can be rejected where no exceptional circumstance or exceptional depravity has been shown to invoke the proviso to Section 14 of the Act.

"The provision contained under Section 14 of the Act has a laudable object to subserve, in as much as the legislature has put an embargo in entertaining an application for dissolution of marriage, within one year for specific performance. Marriage between two Hindus is sacrosanct and its dissolution would be permissible only for the reasons permissible in law.

"On routine grounds of mutual incompatibility between the parties, it would not be open for the parties to seek exemption from one-year limitation in filing such petition", the court added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SC seeks data of cases against men giving triple talaq
SC seeks data of cases against men giving triple talaq
What's A Grey Divorce?
What's A Grey Divorce?
10 reasons why women seek love outside marriage
10 reasons why women seek love outside marriage
8 things to consider before filing for divorce
8 things to consider before filing for divorce
'Never Wanted Extramarital Affair But...
'Never Wanted Extramarital Affair But...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Offbeat Places To Enjoy Snow In India

webstory image 2

Office Etiquette: What You Must NOT Do

webstory image 3

7 Most Beautiful Cities In The World

VIDEOS

Junaid-Khushi spotted on the sets of Indian Idol promoting 'Loveyapa'1:02

Junaid-Khushi spotted on the sets of Indian Idol...

Devotees take holy dip at Saryu ghat in Ayodhya on Mauni Amavasya1:07

Devotees take holy dip at Saryu ghat in Ayodhya on Mauni...

Sharvari's HOT gym look!1:00

Sharvari's HOT gym look!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD