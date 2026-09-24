Police Register Case After Delhi Student Harassed In Car

Delhi Police have registered a case after a Hindu College student was allegedly harassed by a group of men in a car in Mukherjee Nagar, prompting an investigation under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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Key Points A Hindu College student was allegedly harassed by men in a car in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night while the student was driving with companions.

Delhi Police have registered an FIR under BNS sections for stalking and insulting modesty.

Authorities have traced the vehicle allegedly involved in the incident.

Further investigation into the harassment case is currently underway.

A Hindu College student was allegedly harassed by a group of men in a car in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, following which a case was registered, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place when a Delhi University student, Naman, was driving the car around 9:30 pm on Wednesday. The student was accompanied by two to three other persons when the alleged offence took place.

"Police launched an inquiry based on the complaint and traced the car allegedly used in the incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Akansha Yadav said.

An FIR has been registered at Mukherjee Nagar police station under sections 78 (Stalking), 79 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 3(5) (Common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation is underway, police said.