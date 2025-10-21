HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hindi scholar Francesca Orsini, in black list, deported from India

Hindi scholar Francesca Orsini, in black list, deported from India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 21, 2025 21:55 IST

A professor associated with the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London was deported from the IGI Airport over alleged violation of visa conditions, a government source said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Francesca Orsini, a scholar of Hindi and professor emerita at SOAS, was deported Monday, soon after she arrived from Hong Kong, the source in the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

"Francesca Orsini was on a tourist visa, but she has been violating visa conditions," the source said.

 

According to the person, Orsini has been on a 'Black List' since March 2025 for violation of visa conditions.

"This is a standard global practice that if a person is found violating visa conditions, he/she can be black listed," the source said.

The scholar is known for her book, The Hindi Public Sphere 1920-1940: Language and Literature in the Age of Nationalism.

Reacting to her deportation, historian Ramachandra Guha termed Orsini a great scholar of Indian literature, "whose work has richly illuminated our understanding of our own cultural heritage."

"To deport her without reason is the mark of a government that is insecure, paranoid, and even stupid," Guha wrote on X.

Mukul Kesavan, another historian, said the "visceral hostility" of the NDA government to scholars and scholarship is something to behold.

"A government ideologically committed to Hindi has banned Francesca Orsini. You can't make this up," Kesavan wrote on X.

Orisini had reportedly last visited India in October 2024.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
