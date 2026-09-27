10 missing as avalanche hits Nepal base camp amid floods

An avalanche on Nepal's Himlung Himal peak has left ten climbers and support staff missing, prompting urgent rescue operations amidst challenging weather conditions.

IMAGE: A man uses a zip line as he crosses the Trishuli River from Koloni, following deadly flash floods and a mudslide, in Nuwakot district, Nepal. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Key Points Ten individuals, including climbers and support staff, are missing after an avalanche hit Nepal's Himlung Himal peak.

The missing persons include eight from Himalayan Holidays Nepal and two from Imagine Nepal Treks, with tents at base camp buried.

Nepalese authorities, including the Department of Tourism, are actively monitoring the situation and coordinating rescue efforts.

The incident occurs amidst continuous rain and snowfall in Nepal's mountain regions, leading to landslides and floods.

The identities of those missing are yet to be confirmed as search operations continue.

Ten people, including climbers and support staff, went missing after an avalanche struck the Himlung Himal peak in Nepal's Manang district, local media reported.

Rescue Efforts Underway Amidst Adverse Weather

According to the Expedition Operators Association Nepal (EOAN), eight people from Himalayan Holidays Nepal and two from Imagine Nepal Treks lost contact after the avalanche buried tents at the base camp of the 7,126-metre Himlung Himal peak in the Nar Phu area, The Himalayan Times newspaper reported.

Ram Krishna Lamichhane, director general of the Department of Tourism, said authorities were closely monitoring the situation, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

Officials were working to locate and rescue those unaccounted for, he said.

The identities of those missing are yet to be ascertained.

The incident comes amid continuous rain and snowfall in Nepal's mountain districts, triggering landslides and floods.