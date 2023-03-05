News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Himanta Sarma meets Shah over govt formation in Tripura, Nagaland

Himanta Sarma meets Shah over govt formation in Tripura, Nagaland

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 05, 2023 23:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reached Union Home Minister Amit Shah's official residence in New Delhi on Sunday to discuss government formation in Tripura and Nagaland, sources said.

File image of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reached Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Photograph: PTI Photo

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also attended the meeting, they said.

 

According to the sources, cabinet structure and government formation will be discussed during the meeting.

The BJP returned to power in Tripura and retained power in Nagaland with alliance partner National Democratic Progressive Party.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP+IPFT regain lead in Tripura, Tipra leads in 11
BJP+IPFT regain lead in Tripura, Tipra leads in 11
Will Tripura's 'Mr Clean' get 2nd term after BJP win?
Will Tripura's 'Mr Clean' get 2nd term after BJP win?
'BJP should be pleased because it has done well'
'BJP should be pleased because it has done well'
Bahrain GP: Max Verstappen wins season-opener
Bahrain GP: Max Verstappen wins season-opener
Jaishankar doesn't understand China threat: Rahul
Jaishankar doesn't understand China threat: Rahul
'Judiciary must be allowed to interpret Constitution'
'Judiciary must be allowed to interpret Constitution'
WPL PIX: Harris dazzles for UP
WPL PIX: Harris dazzles for UP
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Nagaland: NDPP-BJP yet to stake claim to form govt

Nagaland: NDPP-BJP yet to stake claim to form govt

Modi to attend Tripura govt swearing-in on March 8

Modi to attend Tripura govt swearing-in on March 8

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances