Delhi Police Nabs Two Himanshu Bhau Gang Operatives

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended two alleged operatives of the notorious Himanshu Bhau gang, Mursaleen and Naveen, who were providing crucial logistical and financial support to the gang's shooters operating under instructions from leaders abroad.

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Key Points Delhi Police arrested Mursaleen alias Gullu (25) and Naveen (20), alleged operatives of the Himanshu Bhau gang, on Thursday.

The accused are charged with facilitating financial transactions, arranging fake identities, and providing logistical support to gang shooters.

Mursaleen was arrested on October 11 and was allegedly being groomed as a shooter, awaiting instructions for a targeted killing.

Naveen was arrested based on Mursaleen's disclosure and allegedly facilitated financial transfers and couriered weapons.

Both operatives maintained contact with the gang's overseas-based leaders via secure communication applications.

The Delhi Police has arrested two alleged operatives of the Himanshu Bhau gang for allegedly facilitating financial transactions, arranging fake identities and providing logistical support to shooters acting on the instructions of the gang's fugitive leaders based abroad, officials said on Thursday.

One of the accused was allegedly being groomed as a shooter and was awaiting instructions to conduct reconnaissance or carry out a targeted killing when he was arrested, police said.

Gang Operatives Arrested

The accused have been identified as Mursaleen alias Gullu (25), a resident of Pasonda in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Naveen (20), a resident of Bhiwani in Haryana. A pistol and five live cartridges were recovered during the operation, they said.

Mursaleen was arrested on October 11 with a pistol and three live cartridges. During interrogation, he allegedly disclosed that he came in contact with two sharpshooters of the gang in Visakhapatnam in January this year, where they were hiding after committing crimes in Delhi-NCR, police said.

He subsequently joined the gang as a field operative and allegedly facilitated the transfer of money from gang leader Himanshu Bhau to the shooters. He also arranged fake identity documents to help them stay in hotels, officials said.

Following the arrest of the gang's sharpshooters in August, Bhau allegedly began grooming Mursaleen as a shooter and provided him with weapons. He was awaiting further instructions when the Special Cell apprehended him, police said.

Recruitment and Logistics

Based on Mursaleen's disclosure, the police team arrested Naveen from Bhiwani. He had allegedly been recruited by the same shooters and initially facilitated financial transactions by providing his bank account to transfer money from Bhau. He later began working as a courier for weapons.

Both accused remained in contact with the gang's overseas-based leaders through internet-based secure communication applications, police said.

The arrests followed intelligence inputs that young men were providing logistical support to shooters associated with the gang. Police conducted surveillance and source-based investigations to identify the operatives, they said.

According to police, the investigation has revealed how the gang's leaders allegedly recruit young men as shooters and logistics providers, while coordinating criminal activities and financial transactions through secure communication platforms from abroad.

Background of Accused

Mursaleen, who dropped out of school after Class 2, worked as a house painter before allegedly joining the gang. He came in contact with its shooters while working in Visakhapatnam and was attracted by their lifestyle, police said.

Naveen discontinued his studies after Class 9 and worked as a carpenter. He met the gang's shooters in Mysuru and has previously been involved in an attempt-to-murder case.