'Himalayan nations should set up a Himalayan authority'

Amidst devastating flash floods in Nepal, veteran Congress leader Karan Singh advocates for a unified Himalayan Authority to protect the fragile mountain range from environmental destruction, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead this crucial initiative.

IMAGE: Veteran Congress leader and author Dr. Karan Singh in a conversation during his book launch 'A Statesman and a Seeker-The Extraordinary Life and Legacy of Dr. Karan Singh', in New Delhi, August 20, 2026. Photograph: Neeraj/ANI Photo

Key Points Veteran leader Karan Singh proposes a Himalayan Authority for mountain range protection.

The authority should include nations like India, Pakistan, Tibet, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan.

Singh urges PM Modi to initiate discussions with Nepal's PM for this joint effort.

He criticises the "reprehensible" four-laning of Char Dham highways in Uttarakhand, citing environmental damage.

Nepal is currently facing devastating flash floods, with a death toll exceeding 1,100 and thousands missing.

Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Karan Singh on Wednesday suggested the setting up of a Himalayan authority by Himalayan nations to help save the mountain range and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the initiative.

He also termed the four-laning of highways to connect the Char Dhams in Uttarakhand "reprehensible", saying the government of India must adopt a proactive role in saving the Himalayas from destruction.

Singh also expressed deep sympathy with the people of Nepal over the loss of lives after the disaster, saying he has a special attachment with the country as his late wife hailed from the place.

Call For A Unified Himalayan Authority

"The cataclysmic events in Nepal have led to a considerable loss of life and property. I would like to express my deep sympathy with the people of Nepal in this hour of tragedy," Singh said, noting that his late wife was from Nepal, and thus, he has a special attachment with that "beautiful country" and its people.

"I must add that the event that triggered the disaster took place in Tibet. In a way the episode has once again reminded of the fragility of the Himalayan region. This is why many lovers of the Himalayas, like myself, have constantly been urging that the Government of India must take some proactive role in saving the Himalayas from destruction," said the veteran leader, who is also the former governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The destruction that four-lane roads in such delicate areas, as the Char Dham in Uttarakhand, is reprehensible. This involves massive blasting and widening of the roads. In my view four-lane roads should be totally banned in the Himalayas. There is no reason why tourists and pilgrims cannot travel on two-lane roads," he asserted.

Protecting The Fragile Mountain Ecosystem

"I have been suggesting for some time that the Himalayan nations should set up a Himalayan authority. This would include Pakistan, Tibet, India all the way to Bangladesh and Bhutan. Only then can a uniform policy be adopted. It would be appropriate if Prime Minister Narendra Modi were to take the initiative in this regard with the prime minister of Nepal," the former Union minister said.

Nepal Grapples With Devastating Floods

The death toll from Nepal's devastating flash floods rose to 1,127 on Wednesday as rescuers are racing to find thousands still missing a week after the Himalayan disaster, the police said.

According to the Nepal police, 348 more dead bodies were recovered from Chitwan, 217 from Nawalparasi East, 190 from Nawalparasi West and 155 from Nuwakot.

Similarly, 66 bodies were recovered from Gorkha, 59 from Dhading, 45 from Rasuwa, and 38 from Tanahu.

So far, security forces have rescued 6,541 people from the affected areas while search operations continued for 4,858 missing people, the police said.

Flash floods, triggered by a collapse or avalanche of ice and rock near the Nepal-Tibet border, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal on August 26. The continuous rain in Nepal is disrupting search and rescue operations in Rasuwa and Nuwakot.