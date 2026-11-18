A Himachal Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector has been arrested in Kangra for allegedly accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption within law enforcement.

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Key Points A Himachal Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector was caught red-handed on Wednesday accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe in Kangra.

Sub-Inspector Bhajan Jaryal, in-charge of Sadwan police post, was arrested following a complaint from Gaurav Singh.

The officer allegedly demanded money to prepare a cancellation report in a case against the complainant.

A vigilance team from Dharamshala laid a trap, recovering the tainted money from the accused.

A case has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, with further investigation underway.

A Sub-Inspector of Himachal Pradesh Police was caught red-handed on Wednesday while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in Kangra district, officials said.

Police Officer Arrested In Bribery Case

The accused has been identified as Sub-Inspector Bhajan Jaryal, posted as in-charge of Sadwan police post in Nurpur.

The action followed a complaint lodged by Gaurav Singh, a resident of Nurpur tehsil in Kangra. The complainant alleged that the officer had demanded illegal gratification in exchange for facilitating the preparation of a cancellation report in a case registered against him.

He alleged that the accused had initially demanded Rs 30,000, which was subsequently negotiated and settled at Rs 20,000.

Acting on the complaint, a vigilance team from Dharamshala laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting the bribe. The tainted money was recovered from his possession on the spot.

Vigilance officials said a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018, has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway.