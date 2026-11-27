A disturbing video showing a student being brutally assaulted by peers in a Himachal Pradesh school hostel has gone viral, prompting immediate investigation by school authorities and police into the September incident.

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Key Points A video depicting a student being assaulted by four to five other students in a Kinnaur school hostel has surfaced.

The incident reportedly occurred in September at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Reckong Peo, but the video went viral on Thursday.

The one-minute-three-second video shows the victim being kicked, punched, and threatened by attackers.

Police are awaiting findings from a school-constituted committee before taking further action, as the students involved are minors.

A video showing a student being assaulted by four to five other students in the boys' hostel of a school in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district has surfaced, prompting the school authorities to constitute a committee to investigate the incident.

Hostel Assault Video Goes Viral

The incident reportedly took place in September at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Reckong Peo, but the video went viral on Thursday. It is not clear whether the school management was aware of the incident at the time.

The one-minute-three-second video shows the student being kicked and punched. He is first forced onto a bed and then thrown to the floor. The attackers are also heard hurling abuses and issuing threats.

Sources said the victim had allegedly been involved in a fight with another student a few days earlier, following which a group of students assaulted him. Preliminary information suggests that the incident involved a group clash in the hostel, they said.

Most of the students involved are reportedly in Class XI, while one is in Class XII.

Superintendent of Police Sushil Sharma told PTI on Friday that the school management had constituted a committee to investigate the incident.

Police are awaiting the committee's findings as the students involved in the assault are minors. Further action will be taken in accordance with the law, he said.