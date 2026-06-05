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Road Rage Shocker: Himachal Constable Attacked On Duty

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 05, 2026 10:33 IST

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A Himachal Pradesh police constable was allegedly assaulted in a shocking road rage incident in Paonta, sparking concerns over law and order and leading to the arrest of the accused, Farman.

Key Points

  • A Himachal Pradesh police constable, Rajesh Chinta, was allegedly assaulted in a road rage incident in Paonta, Sirmaur district.
  • The incident, captured on a viral video, involved a speeding driver cutting off the constable, leading to an argument and physical altercation.
  • The accused, Farman, a security contractor from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested, and a case registered under the BNS.
  • The BJP has criticised the state's Congress government, citing this and other recent incidents as evidence of deteriorating law and order in Himachal Pradesh.

A police constable on duty was allegedly assaulted in an incident of road rage in Himachal's Paonta area, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when Constable Rajesh Chinta, assigned to the Himachal Pradesh Police's 6th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn), was heading out for lunch from the strong room located in Taruwala, within the Paonta subdivision of Sirmaur district.

 

A speeding driver attempted to overtake him improperly, cutting sharply in front of his scooter and narrowly avoiding an accident. When the constable signalled for the driver to stop, the driver became aggressive, engaged in an argument, and then allegedly assaulted him.

A video of the incident, which has since gone viral, purportedly shows the constable trying to leave while the assailant forcibly drags him back and they engage in a scuffle. The attacker also grabbed and pulled at the constable's helmet, causing the constable's scooter to fall to the ground during the altercation.

Accused Arrested In Road Rage Case

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Yogesh Rolta said on Friday that a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS following a written complaint from the constable. The accused, identified as Farman, a resident of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested and further investigations are underway.

The accused works as a security contractor for a private company located in the Paonta subdivision of Sirmaur district.

Political Reaction And Law And Order Concerns

Earlier this week, additional cases were registered following assaults on HRTC drivers and conductors at the Parwanoo Bypass, and four people were arrested for attacking an HRTC driver in Shimla on May 24. On May 30, a tourist from Punjab fired at a local in broad daylight in a market area in Kasol, Kullu district.

Reacting to the incident, state BJP media convener Karan Nanda told PTI that the party has been vocal about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. "When police aren't safe in the state, one can imagine the plight of the common people," he added.

Nanda accused Congress leaders of protecting criminals, claiming that assaults on the road are becoming a daily occurrence and that a culture of gun violence is escalating in Himachal Pradesh under the current Congress government.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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