Himachal Pradesh on red alert as rainfall triggers landslides, schools declare holidays

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall, leading to widespread school closures, devastating landslides, and flash floods that have swept away homes and blocked critical roadways across multiple districts.

IMAGE: Dense fog and clouds engulf the hill station amid a red alert for heavy rainfall issued by IMD, in Shimla on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Schools and colleges in Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur districts, along with other areas, have been shut due to a red alert for heavy rain.

Six houses were swept away in a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in the Boh Valley of Kangra district, though no casualties were reported.

Major landslides have closed key routes, including National Highway 5 in Kinnaur district and several other roads, disrupting vehicular traffic.

The meteorological department has warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rain in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Sirmaur districts, along with a flash flood threat.

Authorities have advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from water bodies and landslide-prone areas, and contact emergency helplines.

All schools and colleges were shut in Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur districts on Tuesday after a red alert by the meteorological department for heavy rain.

Intermittent rain forced the authorities to shut all educational institutions also in Theog of Shimla, Salooni of Chamba, and Nirmand of Kullu districts.

Devastation in Kangra District

Six houses were washed away in a downpour in the Boh Valley of Shahpur subdivision in Kangra district on Tuesday.

No casualty was reported. A flash flood triggered by a cloudburst brought massive slush of debris and swept away six houses in Sapedi and Garun villages.

Lam village also faces a threat.

Several routes leading to the villages were affected.

According to initial reports, residents heard a loud blast-like sound from the hills moments before a torrent of water, mud, and boulders rushed downhill.

Villagers have left their houses and moved to safer locations.

Officials said major landslides have also been reported in the Dibba and Maned Nallah areas.

Shahpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ganesh Thakur said he had left for the affected area to oversee the relief work.

Road Closures and Traffic Disruption

The old Hindustan-Tibet road (National Highway 5) was closed for vehicular traffic following landslides at two places in Kinnaur district, officials said.

The road became inaccessible near Shalkhar after a sudden slide of debris (flash slide) from the hillside.

The route was also obstructed near Samdo due to falling boulders.

As a result of these incidents, vehicular movement between Kaza, Spiti, Pooh, and Reckong Peo has come to a complete standstill.

The Nurpur-Lahru road, Chowari-Dalhousie, Shahpur-Sihunta-Chowari road, Chamba-Tissa road and National Highway 154A Chakki from Punjab to Bharmour in Himachal Pradesh were among the roads shut.

The Public Works Department (PWD) is working to restore them.

Weather Outlook and Public Advisory

Satluj River continues to swell as 100 cumecs of water was released into it by the Karcham Dam in Kinnaur district, authorities said.

Heavy to very heavy rain has lashed parts of Kangra, Chamba and Sirmaur districts since Monday evening.

Palampur was the wettest with 136.4 mm of rain, followed by Dadahu 105.6 mm, Jatton Barrage 103.6 mm, Dharamshala 102.4 mm, Nahan 82.4 mm, Paonta Sahib 79.8 mm, and Bhattiyat 71 mm.

Kangra, Pachhad, Sangrah, and Dhualakuan received between 60 mm and 70 mm of rain each.

Thunderstorms and lightning struck Kangra, Bhuntar, Sundernagar and Murari Devi.

The meteorological department has warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rain in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur districts on Tuesday.

It has also sounded a flash flood threat. Rainfall between 115.6 and 204.5 mm is considered very heavy and above 204.5 mm in a day is considered extremely heavy.

All deputy commissioners have been directed to activate district emergency operation centres on a round-the-clock basis, identify locations prone to landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts, officials said.

The public has been asked to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from rivers, streams, nallahs and landslide-prone slopes, and refrain from attempting to cross overflowing bridges or flooded roads.

Authorities have asked people to follow official advisories and contact the state emergency helpline, 1070, or the district emergency helpline, 1077, in case of any emergency.