Himachal Pradesh has unveiled concerning crime statistics, including hundreds of murders and rapes, alongside thousands of cases against women and children, prompting the introduction of the stringent Organised Crime (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025, to combat rising criminal activities.

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Key Points Himachal Pradesh recorded 329 murders and 1,386 rape cases between January 2023 and November 1, 2026.

Crimes against women and children exceeded 10,000 during the same period, with 6,930 cases against women and 3,122 against children.

The state registered 73,269 criminal cases over four years, with 16,560 cases up to November 1 this year, marking an increase.

The Himachal Pradesh Organised Crime (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025, is proposed to introduce stringent measures against organised crime, drug trafficking, and illicit economic activities.

The government is also strengthening surveillance, implementing cybersecurity modules in schools, and enhancing women's safety systems.

Himachal Pradesh registered 329 murders and 1,386 rape cases between January 2023 and November 1, 2026, while crimes against women and children crossed 10,000, according to data presented in the state Assembly.

Himachal Pradesh Crime Statistics Revealed

The figures, shared during the recent winter session, show that 6,930 cases of crimes against women and 3,122 cases of crimes against children were registered during the period.

The state recorded 73,269 criminal cases over the four years, including 16,560 up to November 1 this year. The latter marked an increase of 742 cases over the corresponding period last year.

The annual figures show that 19,987 criminal cases were registered in 2023, 17,916 in 2024 and 18,806 cases in 2025.

Murder cases declined from 93 in 2023 to 84 in 2024 and 83 in 2025. The state registered 69 such cases up to November 1 this year.

Rape cases, however, stood at 344 in 2023, 331 in 2024, 398 in 2025 and 313 up to November 1 this year.

Cases of crimes against women rose from 1,636 in 2023 to 1,627 in 2024, 1,792 in 2025, and 1,875 in the first 10 months of 2026.

Similarly, crimes against children increased from 681 in 2023 to 741 in 2024 and 884 in 2025, before recording 816 cases up to November 1 this year.

Judicial Outcomes And Conviction Rates

The data on police investigations and judicial proceedings showed that chargesheets were filed in 17,252 cases in 2023, 15,036 in 2024, 15,341 in 2025 and 9,389 cases up to November 1 this year.

The annual figures add up to 57,018 chargesheets, while 10,005 cases resulted in convictions during the period. These included 3,622 convictions in 2023, 2,847 in 2024, 2,259 in 2025 and 1,277 up to November 1 this year.

Government's Strategy To Combat Crime

Outlining steps taken to tackle crime, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the Himachal Pradesh Organised Crime (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025, proposes stringent provisions to deal with organised crime gangs, criminal syndicates, drug trafficking, and illicit economic activities.

The proposed legislation provides for seizure and attachment of assets acquired through criminal activities and stringent penalties on individuals for those involved in organised crime and their associates.

The government also highlighted initiatives to strengthen surveillance through CCTV cameras and modern technical tools, the implementation of specialised modules on cybersecurity and cyber hygiene in schools, and the establishment of systems to ensure women's safety and facilitate prompt action on their complaints.