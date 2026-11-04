How Himachal Police Seized Rs 48 Lakh Property Under NDPS Act

Himachal Pradesh Police has made a significant move by seizing property worth Rs 48.30 lakh from an alleged drug trafficker in Kangra, marking the first physical possession under the PIT NDPS Act.

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Key Points Himachal Pradesh Police seized property valued at Rs 48.30 lakh from an alleged drug trafficker in Kangra district on Wednesday.

This marks the first instance of physical possession of forfeited property under the PIT NDPS Act in Himachal Pradesh.

The seized assets include a two-storey residential building worth over Rs 45 lakh and cash amounting to Rs 2.40 lakh, allegedly from illegal drug trade.

The action was taken against Shamsher Singh of Damtal, Indora tehsil, following a forfeiture order issued on October 22.

Himachal Pradesh Police has seized an alleged drug trafficker's property worth Rs 48.30 lakh in Kangra district, officials said on Wednesday.

First Forfeiture Under NDPS Act

This is the first physical possession of a forfeited property under the PIT NDPS Act in favour of the government, the police officials said.

The action was taken against Shamsher Singh, a resident of Damtal in Indora tehsil of Kangra.

According to police, the competent authority and administrator, SAFEM (FOP) Act, 1976, and NDPS Act, 1985, New Delhi, had ordered the forfeiture of the assets of the accused under sections 68-I(1) and 68-I(3) of the NDPS Act, free from all encumbrances.

"The confiscated assets include a two-storey residential building located in Chhanni village of Indora tehsil, comprising the ground floor, first floor and basement, valued at Rs 45,90,557. Besides, cash amounting to Rs 2,40,440, allegedly generated through the illegal drug trade, was also forfeited," police said.

The attachment order was issued by the competent authority under Section 68-U of the NDPS Act on October 22 and the Damtal police station had formally served the order on the accused. The station house officer was authorised to take physical possession of the forfeited property.

"Subsequently, police obtained... possession of the house in favour of the government through a written possession handover document, without any resistance or use of force," police said.