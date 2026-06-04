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Home  » News » Kangra Police Seize Over 1 Kg Charas, Arrest Two

Kangra Police Seize Over 1 Kg Charas, Arrest Two

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 04, 2026 18:31 IST

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Himachal Pradesh police have arrested two individuals and seized over 1 kg of charas from their car in Kangra district, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking under the NDPS Act.

Key Points

  • Over 1 kg of charas (hashish) was seized from a car in Nurpur, Kangra district, during a special checking operation.
  • Two individuals, Ashwani Kumar (38) and Sunil Rana alias Ishu (29), both residents of Kangra, were arrested on the spot.
  • The police acted on a tip-off regarding suspicious activities and found the contraband concealed beneath the driver's seat.
  • A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 20 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
  • Further investigations are underway to trace the source of the charas and identify any other individuals involved in the drug network.

Two people were arrested after over 1 kg of charas (hashish) was recovered from their car during a special checking operation in the Nurpur area of Kangra district on Thursday.

Police Bust Drug Operation In Kangra

During checking, a team of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Nurpur police received a tip-off regarding suspicious activities. Acting on the information, the police searched an Alto car parked along the roadside near Harad Bridge. Police recovered a black plastic packet concealed beneath the driver's seat containing charas, Nurpur SP Kulbhushan Verma said.

 

The contraband was seized, and the vehicle was taken into police custody. Both accused were arrested on the spot. A case has been registered under Sections 20 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigations were underway to trace the source of the contraband and identify other individuals linked to it, Verma added. The arrested were identified as Ashwani Kumar (38) and Sunil Rana alias Ishu (29), both residents of Kangra district.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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