Teen Girl Kidnapped, Raped In Hoshiarpur; Accused Booked

Police in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, have initiated an investigation and booked a man from Himachal Pradesh following the alleged kidnapping and rape of a 17-year-old girl who went missing after school.

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Key Points A man from Himachal Pradesh has been booked for the alleged kidnapping and rape of a 17-year-old girl in Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

The victim went missing on September 16 after leaving for school and returned home on September 24 in a state of shock.

She informed her mother that the accused had taken her on his motorcycle and raped her, also issuing threats.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

An investigation is ongoing, and authorities expect to arrest the accused soon.

A man from Himachal Pradesh has been booked for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, police said on Friday.

Investigation Underway

According to police, the girl, a resident of a village under Tanda police station area, had gone to a government girls' school on September 16 to appear for an examination but did not return home.

Police said the girl returned home on September 24 and was in a state of shock. She subsequently told her mother that the accused had taken her on his motorcycle from near the school on September 16 and raped her.

The girl also told her mother that the accused had threatened and intimidated her, police said.

Tanda SHO Amarjit Kaur on Friday said a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

She said the investigation was underway and the accused would be arrested soon.