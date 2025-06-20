HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Himachal deputy CM, Cong MLA get death threat; probe launched

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 20, 2025 22:34 IST

The Himachal Pradesh police launched an investigation into an indirect death threat made on social media against deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Congress MLA Rakesh Kalia, an official said on Friday.

IMAGE: Himachal Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri (left) meets Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, at his residence in New Delhi, June 9, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the police, a social media user shared a post on Facebook on the arrest of notorious gangster Amrish Rana.

In the comment section, an individual wrote, "The people are demanding the sword again," to which another user by the name 'Sharp Shooter Nabahi wala' replied, "This time it will be used on a politician only."

 

Asked, "For what crime?" the individual said, "Only the deputy CM and MLA Rakesh Kalia would know."

Taking note of the conversation, complainant Arun Kumar informed police and a case was registered at the Haroli police station on Thursday night, the official said.

Deputy CM Agnihotri, an MLA from the Haroli constituency, and Kalia, a legislator from the Gagret constituency, hail from the Una district. No immediate reaction was available from the duo over the threat.

Police are probing whether those who issued the threat have any connection with gangster Rana and efforts are underway to ascertain their IP addresses to know their location, the official said.

"Investigation is going on and the cyber team is trying to track down the culprits. They will be arrested soon," Una Superintendent of Police Amit Yadav said.

Later, the person who posted the post apologised. On Friday evening, in a post on Facebook, 'Sharp Shooter Nabahi wala' said, "I apologise to the Deputy CM and the MLA. The post was sent by mistake and I will not make such comments in future.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
