News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Himachal: Belgian paraglider collides with another mid-air, killed

Himachal: Belgian paraglider collides with another mid-air, killed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 30, 2024 12:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Belgian paraglider was killed after colliding mid-air with another paraglider in Himachal's Kangra district, five days ahead of the Paragliding World Cup 2024 set to take place in Bir-Billing, police said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: A tourist enjoys paragliding at Solang Valley in Kullu. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Feyarets, a free-flying paraglider in his mid-sixties, had come to Bir-Billing for practice, ahead of the World Cup.

Although both paragliders took off separately, they collided mid-air on Tuesday. Feyarets crashed into the forest, while the other paraglider got entangled in trees and suffered injuries. He was later rescued.

 

Police said that Feyaret's body is yet to be recovered from the forest.

This incident follows another fatality on October 23, 2023, when Polish paraglider Andrez died during a solo flight from Bir-Billing.

Avinash Negi, Director of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS) in Manali, had earlier emphasised the need for enhanced safety measures in adventure sports, particularly paragliding.

"A proposal to install special towers in high mountains to pinpoint the crash sites in case of accidents is in the pipeline," Negi said.

While paragliders use devices to send distress and crash-landing alerts, the GPS-enabled systems provide vague location data (within 50-100 meters), which can hinder rescue efforts, an expert noted.

A total of 130 paragliders from 50 countries are expected to compete in this year's World Cup, scheduled from November 2 to 9 in Bir-Billing.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Babu, don't worry. The Army has come'
'Babu, don't worry. The Army has come'
Why so many die climbing Everest
Why so many die climbing Everest
Nepal crash: 4 Indians who died had paragliding plans
Nepal crash: 4 Indians who died had paragliding plans
Diwali Recipe: Kabita's Matar Kheer
Diwali Recipe: Kabita's Matar Kheer
Diwali Healthy Snack: Mixed Puffed Chivda
Diwali Healthy Snack: Mixed Puffed Chivda
Coming Up In Theatres This November
Coming Up In Theatres This November
Can New Zealand pull off the impossible in Mumbai?
Can New Zealand pull off the impossible in Mumbai?
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this
Stranded foreign mountaineers rescued in Uttarakhand
Stranded foreign mountaineers rescued in Uttarakhand
India's Worst Mountaineering Tragedy
India's Worst Mountaineering Tragedy

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances