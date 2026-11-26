Four individuals have been arrested in Shimla for alleged negligence leading to a fatal road construction blasting accident, highlighting critical safety concerns in infrastructure projects.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Four individuals were arrested on Thursday in connection with a fatal blasting accident during road construction in Theog, Shimla district.

The arrests were made on charges including death by negligence and culpable homicide without intent, following allegations of disregarded safety precautions.

The incident on November 18 led to the death of Sandesh Kumar, who was struck by falling boulders after a powerful explosion.

A complaint filed by Dinesh Kumar highlighted the alleged negligence of contractor Sandeep Chandel and his staff.

The arrested individuals, Surender Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, and Rajesh Kumar, are currently in police custody until November 27.

Four people have been arrested for causing death by negligence, endangering public safety, and culpable homicide without intent following the death of a man due to falling rocks during blasting operations for road construction in Theog, Shimla district, police said on Thursday.

Allegations Of Negligence In Blasting Operation

It is alleged that necessary safety precautions were not taken before the explosion in the tunnel, and the safety of people passing near the site was disregarded.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Surender Kumar (31), Ravi Kumar (31), Rakesh Kumar (27) and Rajesh Kumar (23).

According to the police, a case was registered at the Theog police station on November 18 under Sections 125, 106, 105(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as Section 9B(1)(b) of the Explosives Act.

The police initiated this action based on a complaint filed by Dinesh Kumar (36), and all four arrested people were produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody until November 27.

Eyewitness Account Of The Fatal Incident

The complainant informed the police that on November 18, he was travelling from Gumma toward his home in a car, accompanied by Sandesh Kumar (40), who was driving the vehicle.

As they approached a location two bends above 'Chyu Nala,' the car became stuck in mud. While trying to free the vehicle, Dinesh called his uncle, Jagdish Kalta, to ask if any construction work was taking place further up the road.

Dinesh's uncle informed him over the phone that blasting was occurring a short distance above their location, indicating that workers employed by contractor Sandeep Chandel had ignited a fuse inside a tunnel for an explosion.

Following his uncle's advice to abandon the vehicle and seek safety, they exited the vehicle and fled. At that moment, a powerful explosion occurred on the hillside, causing large boulders to fall rapidly.

Ongoing Investigation Into Safety Lapses

According to Dinesh, Sandesh fell onto his back next to the vehicle. Although he was still breathing, he was unable to speak. Shortly thereafter, Sandesh was transported by ambulance to Theog Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The complaint attributes the incident to the negligence of contractor Sandeep Chandel and his staff for failing to follow safety protocols during the blasting operations. The police have stated that a further investigation into the matter is underway.