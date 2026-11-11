Home  » News » Hijack note found in washroom of Kolkata-Mumbai Air India flight

Hijack note found in washroom of Kolkata-Mumbai Air India flight

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje November 11, 2026 12:54 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Security officials at Kolkata airport swiftly responded to a hijack threat note found on a Mumbai-bound Air India flight, leading to immediate deboarding and thorough inspection.

Photograph: Almaas Masood/Reuters

Key Points

  • A hijack threat note was discovered in the washroom of a Mumbai-bound Air India flight on Wednesday morning.
  • The discovery prompted security officials to move the aircraft to an isolation bay at Kolkata airport.
  • All passengers who had boarded the flight were deboarded as a precautionary measure.
  • The note specifically threatened a hijacking at 11.10 am, just before the scheduled departure.

A hijack threat note found in the washroom of a Mumbai-bound Air India flight before take-off on Wednesday morning prompted security officials to park the aircraft in an isolation bay of the airport here, an official said.

Flight Security Protocols Activated

The flight was scheduled to depart at 10.20 am.

 

The note threatening that the plane would be hijacked at 11.10 am was found in the washroom just before the departure of the flight, Kolkata airport director Vikram Singh said.

All the passengers who had boarded the aircraft were deboarded, and it was taken to the isolation bay, he said.

Security protocols were immediately activated, and the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for a thorough inspection and necessary precautionary measures, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

air india flighthijack threatkolkata airportmumbai-bound flightaviation security

More From Rediff

4 injured as passenger train derails in Assam

4 injured as passenger train derails in Assam

An Indian Scientist's Nobel Connection

An Indian Scientist's Nobel Connection
Bunker Roy: In Celebration of Simple Joys

Bunker Roy: In Celebration of Simple Joys

Related Stories

Bomb scare on IndiGo flight after threat note found in toilet

Bomb scare on IndiGo flight after threat note found in toilet

Quick Links

Air IndiaMumbaiKolkataVikram Singh

Web Stories

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali
7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali

7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali
Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled

Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled