Hijack note found in washroom of Kolkata-Mumbai Air India flight

Security officials at Kolkata airport swiftly responded to a hijack threat note found on a Mumbai-bound Air India flight, leading to immediate deboarding and thorough inspection.

Photograph: Almaas Masood/Reuters

Key Points A hijack threat note was discovered in the washroom of a Mumbai-bound Air India flight on Wednesday morning.

The discovery prompted security officials to move the aircraft to an isolation bay at Kolkata airport.

All passengers who had boarded the flight were deboarded as a precautionary measure.

The note specifically threatened a hijacking at 11.10 am, just before the scheduled departure.

A hijack threat note found in the washroom of a Mumbai-bound Air India flight before take-off on Wednesday morning prompted security officials to park the aircraft in an isolation bay of the airport here, an official said.

Flight Security Protocols Activated

The flight was scheduled to depart at 10.20 am.

The note threatening that the plane would be hijacked at 11.10 am was found in the washroom just before the departure of the flight, Kolkata airport director Vikram Singh said.

All the passengers who had boarded the aircraft were deboarded, and it was taken to the isolation bay, he said.

Security protocols were immediately activated, and the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for a thorough inspection and necessary precautionary measures, he said.