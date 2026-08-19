High waves, flood alert issued for TN, Kerala coasts

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a critical swell surge warning for the coastal regions of Kerala, south Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep, urging residents and fishermen to take immediate precautions against potential inundation and surging waves.

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Key Points INCOIS has issued a swell surge warning for Kerala, south Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep islands.

High period swells from the southern Indian Ocean are expected to cause surging waves and inundation.

The warning is effective from the evening of August 19 until the evening of August 20.

Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to be cautious and alert for gushing seawater.

Small vessels should avoid nearshore areas, and all operational/recreational activities at beaches are suspended.

The ocean information agency Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) on Wednesday issued a swell surge warning for Kerala, south Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep islands for August 19-20, saying that it could lead to inundation of low-lying coastal areas and advising fishermen and the people living near the coast to be cautious.

The INCOIS, in a statement, said that high period swells from the southern Indian Ocean have reached the south Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts and their "interaction" with the coastal region is expected to persist till August 20.

As a result, surging of waves and inundation along low-lying coastal areas of Kerala, south Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep islands may occur from the evening of August 19 till the evening of August 20.

Coastal Safety Advisory Issued

"Fishermen and coastal population under warning districts are cautioned to be alert for surging of waves (gushing of sea water) intermittently in the nearshore or beach region, particularly in the low-lying areas," the statement said.

"The public should be advised that small vessels should not ply nearshore. Boats may be anchored at a fair distance from each other to avoid collision and damage," it said.

INCOIS also advised total suspension of operational or recreational tourist activities at beaches and nearshore regions.

INCOIS provides forecasts on the state of the ocean for the seas surrounding India during extreme weather conditions like high wave or swell conditions, cyclones, etc.